Pennsylvanians Tell Joe Biden to 'Go Home, Loser'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 13, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Pennsylvanians were less than thrilled with President Joe Biden's visit to their state, where he popped into several small businesses to tout his so-called "Bidenomics plan" that was supposed to jump-start the economy back to health. 

This week, during his visit, Biden was heckled by swing state voters who made it clear they won't be supporting him in the upcoming presidential election. 

"Go home, Joe!" One person said while another said: "You're a loser! Loser!" 

Biden was in Pennsylvania to brag about his economic efforts, pointing to recent consumer sentiment data that claimed people are beginning to feel better about the state of the economy.

"If you notice, they're feeling much better about how the economy is doing," Biden said in response to a reporter's question. "What we haven't done is letting them know exactly who got it changed. ... Everybody's doing better, and they believe it. They know it. And it's just beginning to sink in."

During his visit, the president stopped by a running shoe store, a bicycle shop, and a coffee house in Eastern Pennsylvania downtown.

While visiting the local coffee shop, the 81-year-old president seems lost and confused. Biden appeared to forget his current position as the president of the United States and introduced himself as someone who "works for the government in the Senate."

His recent gaffe only further proves he may not be in the physical and mental shape First Lady Jill Biden insists he's in to make vital decisions for the nation. 

In 2020, Biden won surrounding Pennsylvania's Leigh County with 53.2 percent of the vote.

