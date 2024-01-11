Jill Biden Defends 81-Year-Old Senile Joe Biden

First Lady Jill Biden hit back on concerns about her husband's old age after a reporter said that "everything is on the line" as the 2024 election nears the corner.

On Thursday, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski stressed unease about Biden's mental and physical health, to which Jill responded by saying that his age is an "asset" because he's "lived history."

"This is a massive amount of physical and emotional stress. It would be on any person. Your husband is 81. At the end of a second term, he'd be 86. As his life partner of 46 years, is there a part of you that is worried about his age and health? Can he do it?" Brzezinski asked.

In response, Jill described her husband as having "vigor," "energy," and "passion"— despite just last week, the First Lady had to rush to Biden's side and guide him after seemingly becoming lost and confused.

Jill also criticized those who said they wouldn't vote for Biden because of his age. She said her husband is a "wise" man who has a lot of experience and can make thoughtful decisions, claiming the president was the right man for the job at this moment in history.

The First Lady also claimed that her husband knows every leader on the world stage. However, Biden recently forgot Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's name while announcing a new security partnership. When Biden turned to Morrison, the president seemed to forget his name, leading to an awkward pause.

"I want to thank...uh...that fella down under," Biden said. Morrison replied: "Thank you very much, pal. Appreciate it, Mr. Prime Minister."

According to a poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 77 percent of U.S. adults, including 69 percent of Democrats, believe Biden is too old to be an effective president for four more years.

Meanwhile, a Monmouth University poll found that 76 percent of voters agreed Biden was "too old" to serve another term, compared to just 48 percent who said the same about Trump-- despite only being three and a half years difference in their ages.

When Biden celebrated his 81st birthday in November, he joked about his age, saying it was "difficult turning 60." In addition, during an October "60 Minutes" interview, host Scott Pelley was forced to offer a disclaimer for why Biden seemed "tired" in their conversation.

"We met President Biden at the White House. It had been a rough week, and we could see it on him. Mr. Biden will be 81 next month, and he has said that when he's tired, his life-long stutter can creep back in," Pelley said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has also offered her line of defense in regards to the president's declining health, claiming his age should not be the focus but rather his experiences.