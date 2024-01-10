Nancy Pelosi Claims She 'Begged' for National Guard on J6-- How She's Lying

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claims she called for more security measures at Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. However, previous evidence proves that’s not possible.

This week, during an interview with ABC’s Sunday morning talk show “This Week,” Pelosi said that she “begged” the Biden Administration to send the National Guard to the Capitol building as hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters protested the unfair inauguration of President Joe Biden.

“It’s very clear what happened that day,” Pelosi claimed. “And at that same time, from the undisclosed location, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell and I were begging the administration to send the National Guard, to send the National Guard.”

“We spoke to the Army, the Secretary of the Army,” she continued. “‘Well, I don’t know. It takes time. I have to talk to my boss about it.’ His boss being the acting Secretary of Defense, who that one thing and another.”

In December 2022, I reported that a scathing report revealed Pelosi was directly responsible for failed security measures the day protestors stormed the Capitol.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cited documents released by House Republicans that contained emails and text messages, exposing that Pelosi decided against additional security for that day.

Then-House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving reportedly “coordinated closely” with Pelosi and her staff on security plans for January 6. He argued that Pelosi and House Democrats were “compromised by politics and did not adequately prepare for violence at the Capitol.”

Despite the California Democrat continually saying she “has no power over the Capitol Police,” the outgoing House Speaker spoke to Irving 36 times about Capitol security and attended meetings in December 2020 leading up to the protests.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, whom Pelosi fired and has been shunned by mainstream media, exposed that Irving denied his request to up the presence of Capitol Hill police and the military on J6.

“I was denied by Paul Irving, House Sergeant at Arms, and also Mike Stenger, Senate Sergeant at Arms,” Sund told Tucker Carlson. “January 3.”

“Who do they work for?” Tucker asked.

“It would’ve been working for Pelosi on the House side,” Sund responded. “Pelosi was the number one boss, and then McConnell on the Senate side.”

“So effectively Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi shut down your request,” Tucker confirmed.

“My requests were shut down,” Sund said, adding:

One is because of ‘optics,’ which is interesting. You’re going to hear that term come up a couple more times. Optics over the look of the National Guard on the Hill. But yeah, and the Capitol Police Board. I mean, it’s unbelievable that I’m the only Chief of Police in the United States that has a law preventing me. Not just regulations and rules that say I got to go and get approval to bring in the National Guard—a law. I have 340 National Guard that have been activated. At least 150 to 180 of those are in the city, many of them within eyesight of the Capitol. We got to come under attack at 12:53, 12:55. I called the Washington D.C. Police Department. I talked to their assistant chief, Jeff Carroll; thank God I had talked to him at 10:59 in the morning and asked him if he could possibly put some additional resource on Constitution Avenue. And he had some CDU platoons up there called him, said, ‘Hey, please send those in right away.’ Because we knew as soon as they came up to their West front, they started attacking. It was going to be bad. 12:58. I make my first call to the Sergeant at Arms asking, saying, ‘Hey, it’s bad. We need assistance. I need a declaration of emergency. I need to bring in the military immediately. And federal resources.’ I’m told by Paul Irving, quote, ‘I’m going to run up the chain. I’ll get back to you.’ Chain is Pelosi… his chain would be up to Nancy Pelosi. He didn’t have to do that but wouldn’t give me authorization. The law says in an emergency, he can grant me authorization, but he didn’t. He said he’d run up the chain.

On January 7, 2021, the Associated Press issued a report saying, “Despite plenty of warnings of a possible insurrection and ample resources and time to prepare, the Capitol Police planned only for a free speech demonstration.”