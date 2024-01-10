How One Texas Democrat Is Enabling the Border Crisis

While illegal immigration continues to cripple the United States and border communities, one Democrat is enabling the crisis.

Democrat Gabe Vasquez (D-TX) is attacking Border Patrol agents, claiming they are "hurting local [border] communities" more than the record-high number of border crossings are.

In the last few months, Vasquez has opposed securing the border, calling the border crisis a "non-existent threat." He has also voted against hiring additional Border Patrol agents and said that efforts to close the border are "ill-informed" and "in bad taste."

The Texas Democrat's attack on the border crisis— fueled by President Joe Biden's reckless open border policies— comes as 302,000 illegal immigrants crossed the southern border, which Vasquez's own district touches, in December alone.

"It's simple: Gabe Vasquez has enabled this border crisis. He is part of the problem, and border communities cannot endure more of his extreme policies," NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said.

Vasquez claimed that Republicans only "want to make [the border] a political issue" due to the fact it is an election year. In response, CNN anchor John Berman immediately pushed back, saying, "Well, it's not just a political issue, though, right? I mean, it's a genuine issue. You just called it a crisis."

Eagle Pass, Texas, has been hit hard by the immigration crisis, with the district's Fire Department reportedly spending more than $21,000 per day to handle illegal alien-related emergencies.

Vasquez recently introduced a package of bipartisan bills, which include creating a pathway for illegal migrant workers to gain permanent residency in the U.S. He is also advocating for the federal government to supply illegal aliens with work visas.

"It requires a certain level of liberal brain rot for Gabe Vasquez to think that Border Patrol agents are the bad guys. The Biden Border Crisis is out of control, and extremists like Vasquez who try to make Border Patrol the bad guys are part of why this problem persists," Bomar added.

According to a recent CBS News/ YouGov poll, 45 percent of respondents believe the border has hit "crisis" levels— up 7 points from May. Meanwhile, 63 percent of Americans think Biden should be tougher on illegal immigration.