DNC Turns It’s Back on the New Hampshire Democrat Party

The Democratic National Convention split with the New Hampshire Democratic Party over its “detrimental” primary process.

In a letter, DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee co-chairs Minyon Moore and James Roosevelt Jr stated:

The event on January 23, 2024 cannot be used as the first determining stage of the state’s delegate selection process and is considered detrimental. The NHDP must take steps to educate the public that January 23rd is a non-binding presidential preference event and is meaningless and the NHDP and presidential candidates should take all steps possible not to participate. We are aware that the Party intends to host a delegate selection process on Saturday, January 6. We advise you to inform participants that this process has not been approved by the RBC and is therefore not the approved route to become a Delegate to the National Convention, nor will it be recommended for approval by the RBC.

The letter addressed to New Hampshire Democratic Party’s chair, Raymond Buckley, comes after the state’s Secretary of State, David Scanlan, announced that New Hampshire would hold its primary on Jan. 23. This contradicts Democrats' efforts to hold the party's first primary in South Carolina on Feb. 3.

New Hampshire has always been one of the first states in the Democrat election process until President Joe Biden and the DNC tried to change the primary calendar so that the process begins with South Carolina. This state drove Biden to victory in 2020.

The move would try and increase racial diversity in the Democrat election process.

“Nothing new. They’ve been saying that for a year, yet we persist,” Buckley said in a statement to Politico.