Is Illinois and Massachusetts Next to Try and Remove Trump From Their Ballot?

With former President Trump's popularity growing and President Joe Biden's approval rating sinking, Democrat-run states are taking it upon themselves to try and sway the election in their favor.

First, Colorado and Maine attempted to keep Trump off their 2024 primary ballots; now, Illinois and Massachusetts are looking to do the same.

This week, groups of voters filed motions to remove Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, arguing that his participation in the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protests challenges his candidacy under the 14th Amendment's so-called insurrectionist ban.

"Donald J. Trump, through his words and actions, after swearing an oath as an officer of the United States to support the Constitution, engaged in insurrection or rebellion, or gave aid and comfort to its enemies, as defined by Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment," the voters wrote in their petition.

The petition adds that Trump "has never expressed regret that his supporters violently attacked the U.S. Capitol," adding that "Trump has not apologized to anyone, either on his own behalf or on behalf of his supporters, for the January 6 attack."

The challengers who support the petition include former Democrat Boston Mayor Kim Janey and "a mix of Republican, Independent, and Democratic voters," the group says.

Far-Left activists are using the so-called "legal system" to ban millions of Americans from their constitutional right to vote who they want to be president of the United States.

On Friday, the Colorado Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments on whether Trump should be allowed to remain on the Colorado Republican presidential primary ballot.

This is the first time in U.S. history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was used to ban a presidential candidate from the ballot. Trump's legal team urged the Supreme Court to "return the right to vote for their candidate of choice to the voters," saying that it would "unconstitutionally disenfranchise millions of voters in Colorado and likely be used as a template to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters nationwide."