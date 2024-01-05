Hunter Biden Brags About How His 'Sugar Brother' Loaned Him Money for Legal Battles

Hunter Biden praised his lawyer and so-called “sugar brother” Kevin Morris for lending him big bucks as legal battles mount against the president’s son.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Hunter Biden said, “I don’t know where I would be if not for Kevin… And I don’t mean just because he has loaned me money to survive this onslaught; I mean, he has given me back my dignity. He’s been a brother to me.”

According to reports, Hunter Biden faces nearly $10 million in court fees. Morris reportedly loaned President Joe Biden’s son a total of $4.9 million for housing, car payments, and legal fees. Morris also paid for his IRS debts.

Morris recently became a big name in House Republican’s impeachment inquiry toward the Biden family.

The lawyer controls Hunter Biden’s ten percent stake in a Chinese state-backed fund, BHR Partners— which is closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In 2013, Hunter Biden formed the BHR Partners with Devon Archer and Jonathan Li. The president’s son created the joint venture in which his company, Skaneateles LLC, held a ten percent equity stake in BHR Partners.

Morris not only controls Hunter Biden’s ten percent stake in BHR Partners, but he apparently assumed a debt obligation related to the venture. In 2019, Hunter Biden received a $250,000 wire as a loan from Jonathan Li, the CEO of the investment fund and widely known for reaching out to then-Vice President Joe Biden for advice about a college application for his son. The money was wired to an account using Joe Biden’s Delaware address as the beneficiary, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed in September. After Joe Biden became president, Kevin Morris assumed the $250,000 loan in 2021. ‘It sure seems that the Bidens get a lot of loans that raise many questions,’ House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Just the News. ‘Hunter Biden’s defense team was quick to say that the $250,000 wire he received from a Chinese national that listed Joe Biden’s home as the beneficiary address was a loan. However, Hunter Biden’s defense team fails to mention that Kevin Morris quietly assumed that loan for Hunter Biden,’ Comer added. ‘Why is Kevin Morris, who is a lawyer and Democrat donor, taking on Hunter Biden’s China debt? This raises serious ethical questions that the White House must answer.’ — Breitbart News.

The L.A. Times asked Hunter Biden why Morris would lend him such a large sum. However, the corrupt son refused to answer the question, saying, “I think that you don’t truly understand or know Kevin if that’s your question.”

On the other hand, Morris failed to appear before the House impeachment inquiry, citing his “unconditional loyalty” to the Biden family as his no-show.