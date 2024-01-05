Vivek Ramaswamy Makes an NBC News Reporter Squirm
Law Professor: Dems' 14th Amendment Obsession Could Push Us Toward Political Chaos
A Shooter Is Trans and the Press Is Trash, Vivek Shows Up Journos,...
Year End Journalism Mayhem Recognition: The Townhall Heckler Awards – Individual Trophy Wi...
In Memoriam
Is Illinois and Massachusetts Next to Try and Remove Trump From Their Ballot?
Ohio’s Top Children’s Hospital Coaches Doctors To Avoid Parents Wary Of Trans Treatments
Look Who Threatened to 'Shoot Up' Another Iowa School
U.S. Supreme Court Agrees to Take Up Colorado Case Kicking Trump Off of...
Biden Holds Worst Net Approval Rating for a President in U.S. History at...
Biden's Speech About January 6 Full of Hyperbolic Doom and Gloom As 2024...
Mayorkas Refuses to Say How Many Migrants Released Into US But Claims to...
California to Cover Sex Change Surgeries, Hormone Treatments for Illegal Immigrants
GOP Governor Reverses Course, Signs Order Banning So-Called 'Gender-Affirming' Surgeries f...
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Brags About How His 'Sugar Brother' Loaned Him Money for Legal Battles

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 05, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Hunter Biden praised his lawyer and so-called “sugar brother” Kevin Morris for lending him big bucks as legal battles mount against the president’s son. 

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Hunter Biden said, “I don’t know where I would be if not for Kevin… And I don’t mean just because he has loaned me money to survive this onslaught; I mean, he has given me back my dignity. He’s been a brother to me.”

Advertisement

According to reports, Hunter Biden faces nearly $10 million in court fees. Morris reportedly loaned President Joe Biden’s son a total of $4.9 million for housing, car payments, and legal fees. Morris also paid for his IRS debts. 

Morris recently became a big name in House Republican’s impeachment inquiry toward the Biden family. 

The lawyer controls Hunter Biden’s ten percent stake in a Chinese state-backed fund, BHR Partners— which is closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). 

In 2013, Hunter Biden formed the BHR Partners with Devon Archer and Jonathan Li. The president’s son created the joint venture in which his company, Skaneateles LLC, held a ten percent equity stake in BHR Partners. 

Morris not only controls Hunter Biden’s ten percent stake in BHR Partners, but he apparently assumed a debt obligation related to the venture. In 2019, Hunter Biden received a $250,000 wire as a loan from Jonathan Li, the CEO of the investment fund and widely known for reaching out to then-Vice President Joe Biden for advice about a college application for his son. The money was wired to an account using Joe Biden’s Delaware address as the beneficiary, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed in September. After Joe Biden became president, Kevin Morris assumed the $250,000 loan in 2021. 

‘It sure seems that the Bidens get a lot of loans that raise many questions,’ House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Just the News. ‘Hunter Biden’s defense team was quick to say that the $250,000 wire he received from a Chinese national that listed Joe Biden’s home as the beneficiary address was a loan. However, Hunter Biden’s defense team fails to mention that Kevin Morris quietly assumed that loan for Hunter Biden,’ Comer added. ‘Why is Kevin Morris, who is a lawyer and Democrat donor, taking on Hunter Biden’s China debt? This raises serious ethical questions that the White House must answer.’ — Breitbart News.

Recommended

Vivek Ramaswamy Makes an NBC News Reporter Squirm Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The L.A. Times asked Hunter Biden why Morris would lend him such a large sum. However, the corrupt son refused to answer the question, saying, “I think that you don’t truly understand or know Kevin if that’s your question.”

On the other hand, Morris failed to appear before the House impeachment inquiry, citing his “unconditional loyalty” to the Biden family as his no-show. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vivek Ramaswamy Makes an NBC News Reporter Squirm Matt Vespa
So, That's How Ghislaine Maxwell Lured Epstein's Victims Matt Vespa
Law Professor: Dems' 14th Amendment Obsession Could Push Us Toward Political Chaos Matt Vespa
Hunter Biden Blatantly Defied Two Subpoenas...and Now He'll Have to Face the Consequences Rebecca Downs
Harvard – Out the Frying Pan Into the Fire Victor Davis Hanson
Look Who Threatened to 'Shoot Up' Another Iowa School Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vivek Ramaswamy Makes an NBC News Reporter Squirm Matt Vespa
Advertisement