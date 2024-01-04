A CNN Host Tried to Bait a Guest Into Playing the Race Card...
Bill Clinton Allegedly Threatened Vanity Fair to Not Write Sex Trafficking Articles About Epstein

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 04, 2024 8:25 PM
Democratic National Convention via AP

In newly released documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme, former President Bill Clinton allegedly threatened media outlets not to talk about the sex offender's pedophilia. 

According to Jeffrey Epstein's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, Clinton stormed into the offices of Vanity Fair and threatened them not to write sex trafficking articles about the now-deceased pedophile. 

More from Fox News Digital: 

In an email to journalist Sharon Churcher, Giufree discussed her book when she mentioned that she researched the magazine after she was told they wanted to write about her.

"When I was doing some research into VF yesterday, it does concern me what they could want to write about me considering that B.Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking (sic) articles about his good friend J.E.," the email states. "Should I be asking what is this story pertaining to?"

Clinton's name appeared on court documents released Wednesday, which alleged he prefers young girls and had a close personal relationship with Epstein.

Later in her email, Giuffre said she was thankful for "having a friend like you on the inside who knows how to deal with the viciousness of today's world."

However, former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter denied the claims in a statement to The Telegraph: "This categorically did not happen." 

It is important to note that questions have swirled about the publication's lack of interest regarding the allegations against Epstein in 2003. Vicky Ward, the reporter who wrote the piece, claimed that Epstein convinced Carter not to publish the story, including claims by two accusers.

During a 2022 interview with the New Yorker, Carter said the magazine did not feel she had "credible evidence that would stand up in court."

Clinton was named in another batch of documents released on Wednesday. One accuser claimed that "Clinton likes them young, the girls."


