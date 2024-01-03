Even Muslims Are Trashing This Antisemitic Tweet About Jewish Doctors
Border Crisis Puts Texas Congressional Races On the Map

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 03, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

As President Joe Biden’s border crisis becomes a national problem,  congressional races in South Texas are moving into the spotlight compared to previous cycles. 

With Biden’s continued lack of leadership and care towards the ongoing border crisis he created, the nation is turning its attention to South Texas as a measuring stick for national political approval and disapproval.

For example, Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) collected campaign donations from all 50 states, including Puerto Rico, during her first fundraising quarter. As illegal migrants continue to break records with the number of daily crossings into the U.S., members of Congress on the border are the ones who can make the biggest difference in combatting the immigration crisis. 

Flores is polling in a deadlocked race with current Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX). Gonzalez has opposed hiring more Border Patrol agents and even praised the Biden Administration’s border security policies.

The 34th Congressional District, a largely Hispanic population, saw a 27.5 percent shift in favor of Republicans from 2016 to 2022, according to the National Republican Congressional Committee. A poll from May found that Flores and Gonzalez tied at 42 percent in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup. 

Flores has racked up endorsements from top House Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY). 

“As the border crisis worsens, the nation’s eyes turn to South Texas. Current representative Vicente Gonzalez isn’t doing jack to solve the border crisis, so it’s no surprise voters are turning away from his and Joe Biden’s awful policies,” NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said in a statement. 

December broke the record for the most encounters the border saw in one month. More than 785,000 illegal alien encounters have been reported since the beginning of the fiscal year from October— the highest first quarter total ever recorded.

According to a recent Gallup poll, 72 percent of Americans believe Biden’s border crisis is a significant problem, with many voting in favor of Republicans when it comes to border security.

