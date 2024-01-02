Here We Go Again: California Mandates Masks for Health Care Workers

It’s an election year with a lot at stake for the Democratic Party. So naturally, they need to bring back COVID-19 to fear-monger people into staying home and voting so they can keep the White House.

Advertisement

Los Angeles County rang in the new year by reintroducing a mask mandate for all licensed healthcare institutions’ workers and visitors in response to a rising number of COVID-19 infections that have led to hospitalizations and deaths— according to officials.

The officials said that the county’s number of COVID hospital admissions officially entered the CDC’s “medium level.” The CDC’s medium-level is defined as 10 to 19.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 population over seven days. For the week ending December 23, the CDC recorded 10.5 new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 individuals in Los Angeles County.

“Over the past week in Los Angeles County, there have been notable, yet not unexpected, increases in COVID-19 reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement. “While recent increases are significant, they remain considerably below last winter’s peak, and common-sense protections are strongly recommended to help curb transmission and severe illness as the new year begins.”

L.A. county officials blamed the spike in infections on holiday gatherings and the fact that people “gathered inside” during the cold December month.

This comes as a “new” strain of COVID has “emerged” that reportedly has descended from BA.2.86— an Omicron lineage. However, authorities say that JN.1 does not appear to be causing more severe cases of COVID-19.

“In addition, all persons visiting a licensed health care facility that provides inpatient care are required to mask when around patients and while in patient-care areas. This will remain in effect until the COVID-19 hospital admission level in Los Angeles County is below the CDC’s Medium Level for at least 14 consecutive days,” the statement continued.

There were 609 COVID-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals as of December 23— an increase from 259 on November 1 but a decrease from the 1,200 at this time last year. Some of the individuals were hospitalized for other reasons and were later diagnosed with COVID-19 after being tested at the hospitals.