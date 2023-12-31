The Radical Left-Wing Laws Coming In 2024

2024 is quickly approaching, which means several Left-sign policies are set to take place across the United States that target the everyday lives of Americans.

2023 was the year of attacking gas-powered vehicles and appliances. 2024 is the year many of those go into effect.

Starting next year, California will ban the sale of any gas-powered lawnmowers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, and yard care equipment.

As Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) increases his push for California to become reliant on green energy and becoming 100 percent carbon neutral by 2045, thousands of workers will be hit with the high cost of electric-powered tools.

Similarly, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) signed a bill to make the state entirely carbon-neutral by 2040. The Clean Energy and Climate Action Package Act will require the state to source its power from clean energy such as solar and wind power or nuclear, hydrogen, and natural gas.

According to think-tank Mackinac Center, Michigan residents will pay thousands more in supplemental energy costs annually under the new law— despite Whitmer claiming that it will save people roughly $145 a year on utility expenses.

Michigan will also enact a law forcing state Supreme Court justices to use the “preferred pronouns” of attorneys in their courtrooms as the state seeks to expand its “gender identity” push.

Circling back to California, major retailers will be hit with a hefty fine if they don’t begin selling “gender-neutral” children’s toys in stores. The toys under the law include an item designed or intended by the manufacturer to facilitate sleep, relaxation, or the feeding of children or to help children with sucking or teething.

Stores who refuse to comply will face a $250 penalty for the first violation and a $500 penalty for every offense after that.

In addition, a law is threatening Washington state’s Second Amendment by placing more restrictions on existing gun laws.

Potential firearm buyers will have to wait at least ten days before purchasing a firearm— regardless of its class. Similar to California, the state will also ban employers from asking employees about cannabis use or discriminating against them if they test positive for the drug.

Lastly, Illinois will be required to rent or sell property or residences to non-citizens and illegal migrants beginning on Jan. 1. On top of the new law, Illegal aliens will also be allowed to obtain a driver’s license.



