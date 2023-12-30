'Wolf of Wall Street' Explains How Pelosi, Corrupt Politicians Get Rich In 'Rigged' Stock Market

The actual “Wolf of Wall Street” executive sat down with Tucker Carlson to explain how corrupt politicians, such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA.), make millions trading stocks with insider information.

Advertisement

“It appears that members of Congress consistently beat the S&P 500 in their personal investment,” Carlson said, in which Belfort immediately mentioned Pelosi— who has faced criticism over her financial gains as her net worth has blown up to nearly nine figures since the 2008 economic collapse.

“So how does that… is Nancy Pelosi, do you think, a stock-picking genius?” Carlson asked.

“No, she has to be operating on information that’s non-public,” Belfort replied.

“The answer is very simple,” Belfort continued about buying stock in multiple big tech companies that offer the same product. “You buy them all in one investment, which is the S&P 500, and then you sit back and let time do the heavy lifting for you.”

Ep. 58 How did a not very bright thug like Nancy Pelosi get rich in the stock market? Because the system is rigged. Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street, explains. pic.twitter.com/rZbkKc5bzD — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 29, 2023

Later in the interview, Carlson and Belfort discussed the impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden and his involvement with his son Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings.

Belfort praised Biden’s ability to launder money, saying the president is in China’s pocketbook.

“Just imagine if it was Trump who was president. Every single day in the front page of the New York Times, the Washington Post, and every other publication would be like, $40,000 check for a $20,000 check from his brother. Like, it’d be game over. Cries for impeachment,” Belfort said.

“It’s like we’re living in an alternative universe right now where people in power, especially on the left, right, can operate almost with impunity. And Pelosi is a perfect example,” Belfort added. “She’s not the only one, but it’s inconceivable that someone could have that high a return in the market that someone could have that high a return in the market when everyone else can’t do it.”