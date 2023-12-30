House Democrat Caught Using Taxpayer Funds for Her Own Advantage

Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) is under investigation for alleged campaign finance violations tied to her 2022 elections.

The House Committee on Ethics launched an investigation into Cherfilus-McCormick after a a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics and follows an earlier extension of the inquiry in November.

Earlier this week, the committee voted unanimously to begin an investigative subcommittee to find whether Cherfilus-McCormick violated campaign finance laws during either of her 2022 elections. They also will determine if she "failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House; and accepted voluntary services for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office."

Inside Elections reported the details of the alleged uses Cherfilus-McCormick used her campaign funds on:

But three commercials aired earlier this month in South Florida ended with a slightly different disclaimer: "Paid for with official funds from the office of Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick." Even though it's rare, members of Congress are allowed to use official funds for TV ads as long as they cover official business and steer clear of campaign content. But Cherfilus-McCormick, a new representative from Florida's 20th District, appears to be blurring those lines…. But these aren't actually campaign ads. They're commercials produced and paid for by Cherfilus-McCormick's taxpayer-funded congressional office, not her campaign committee. A review of House ethics rules suggests Cherfilus-McCormick is operating in a significant gray area when it comes to how members can and cannot spend official funds. And her past financial filings show that it's not the first time the congresswoman has come under scrutiny for her use of taxpayer dollars while seeking office.

"The Committee has determined to take this action following receipt of a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics regarding this matter," the committee said. "The Committee notes that the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not indicate that any violation has occurred."

The subcommittee is a bipartisan group consisting of Republicans and Democrats, including Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.) and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.).

According to several laws and regulations, members of Congress are prohibited from using taxpayer dollars for their political campaigns and personal benefit, including the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA).