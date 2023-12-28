This Democrat Is 'Scared' Biden's 2024 Campaign Won't Lead Him to Victory

Former Obama advisor and MSNBC contributor Jennifer Palmieri is warning Democrats that President Joe Biden's chances of being re-elected in 2024 look slim.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Palmieri called it "super scary" to think that former President Trump is taking the lead in the polls as Biden's approval rating slips further underwater. Meanwhile, the president is taking his 418th vacation day of his term.

The Democrat argued that it is "too late" for Biden to recover from his failed policies and declining poll numbers as Americans have suffered for three years since the president entered office.

"So it's not just going to be Biden, but there is just this scary thing that overhangs everything about whether we're just too divided. It's just too late," Palmieri said. "There's too many silos. How am I going to reach all of the voters I need to reach, given all the media silos that there are? I mean, that is what I would be churning on every day; it is just sort of the mechanics of getting that message out."

A recent CNN poll found that just 24 percent of Democrats under the age of 35 approve of Biden's job performance on many issues, such as the Israel-Hamas war. In comparison, 59 percent of respondents believe the president should not seek a second term.

For months, Biden and even First Lady Jill Biden have reportedly complained that Trump is beating the president by a large margin in the 2024 race. Less than a year before the election, Americans are expressing significant frustration with the president.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll found that among American adults, there is a 54-36 percent margin that Trump did a better job handling the economy when he was president than Biden has done so far.

A 58-year-old woman told ABC News that she has always considered herself as being "very liberal" and never voted for a Republican before Trump. However, she said that she "always wanted Trump" in office, suggesting that "[Biden's] doing more for other countries. And for us, we're poor here in Texas."

As far as the border crisis, 27 percent of Black respondents and 43 percent of Hispanic people said they would vote for Trump in the next election. Many argued they didn't like the way the former president spoke about immigrants but admitted he was doing the right thing when it came to not allowing illegal aliens to enter the U.S.

"What he says about some being criminals and x, y, and z sounds a little harsh. And me, coming from a Hispanic background, I find it harsh," a Philadelphia resident told the outlet. "But I find that he's doing the correct thing. I think they should try to come here legally."

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll, the majority of women, independents, and Hispanics disapproved of Biden's job performance.