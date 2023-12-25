Remember When Trump Surprised American Troops for Christmas?

This Christmas, we are giving you another reason why conservatives are great and why we need a Republican back in the White House immediately.

As families gather for Christmas this year, let us remember what one of the greatest presidents the United States has ever done for the nation's soldiers serving our country.

In 2018, former President Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump quietly swept into Iraq to pay a holiday visit to U.S. troops stationed overseas.

Trump and his wife secretly flew overnight to surprise and thank service members who sacrificed time away from their families to serve the nation at an air base West of Baghdad.

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/s2hntnRwpw — Kayleigh McEnany 45 Archived (@PressSec45) December 26, 2018

"If they want us to do the fighting, they also have to pay a price," Trump said at the Al Asad Air Base in 2018. "Sometimes that's also a monetary price, so we're not the suckers of the world. We're no longer the suckers, folks. And people aren't looking at us as suckers."

This was Trump's first visit to U.S. troops in a war zone since the start of his presidency. At the same time, the former president defended his decision to withdraw American soldiers from Syria.

New @realDonaldTrump Christmas ad featuring our secret trip to Iraq five years ago on Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/YEDlQpPlWv — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) December 24, 2023

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will reportedly spend Christmas at Camp David, the presidential retreat in nearby Maryland. Biden and family members, including daughter Ashley Biden, son Hunter Biden, and grandson Beau Biden, left the White House Saturday for their holiday getaway.

Biden's Christmas will look quite different from Trump's while in office — after the Democrat has spent the last two Christmases at Camp David relaxing while trying to put the country's turmoil on the back burner.

"It is a private, secluded place for recreation, contemplation, rest, and relaxation," according to the National Park Service. "It is a place where Presidents can relax, unwind, contemplate, entertain distinguished guests in an informal setting, and cope with the pressures of modern-day society."

Adding to his record of spending some 40 percent of his first term on vacation rather than at the White House, the Biden family plans to jet off to St. Croix to celebrate the New Year because the beach near his Delaware home apparently isn't cutting it.

In other words, with the border crisis, the crumbling economy, and an impending national security risk, Biden will have to wait until he has enough R&R to resume his duties at the White House.