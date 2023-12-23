Graham Promises 'War' Over Bill That Would Force Chick-Fil-A to Open on Sundays

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) promises war if New York passes a bill forcing Chick-fil-A to open on Sundays.

This week, Graham said he would withhold federal funding from any city or state government that enforces the proposed bill on the popular fast food joint.

Last week, a bill was filed in the New York State Assembly that would require some Chick-fil-A locations to operate every day of the week, despite the restaurant's longstanding policy to keep its doors closed on Sundays for religious reasons.

"This is war," Graham wrote on X. "If this goes forward, I will be introducing legislation withholding federal funds from any city or state that requires @ChickfilA to stay open on Sunday. New York is off base, and their actions will not go unanswered."

The bill's justification reads:

While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant. Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.

If passed, the bill would impact all New York food vendors operating at rest stops owned by the New York State Thruway Authority; they would be forced to remain open daily to give New Yorkers and those traveling in the state a full variety of food options.

"The founders of Chick-fil-A made a decision early on to close on Sunday, consistent with their faith," Graham continued. "For any government to try to reverse this decision flies in the face of who we are as Americans. Chick-fil-A is a great company with thousands of locations serving the public with a quality product and taking care of their employees."

Rep. Tony Simone (D-NY), who introduced the bill, defended his proposal, claiming New Yorkers should be able to choose from any restaurant they desire.