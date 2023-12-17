The Dem Staffer Who Got Busted for Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room...
Social Media Mocks Biden’s Newest Ad With Obama

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 17, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Obama and President Joe Biden teamed up to tout Obama Care after former President Trump threatened to repeal it. 

In a 30-second video, the two Democrats promoted the Affordable Care Act on Friday— the final day of open enrollment, saying that ObamaCare is “still a thing.”

Trump campaigned on repealing ObamaCare during his first term, but the effort stalled in Congress. However, the 45th president renewed his efforts last month, vowing to terminate it if elected to the White House again. 

“We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for six years against it and then raised their hands not to terminate it. It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!” he wrote on Truth Social. 

Trump doubled down on his remarks, saying that ObamaCare “sucks,” and most of social media agrees. 

According to a KFF Health Tracking poll, 77 percent of Republicans say they want the Affordable Care Act to be overturned. At the same time, nearly every Republican budget or fiscal plan over the last decade has included repeal of ObamaCare and deep cuts to Medicaid. 

