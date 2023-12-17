Far-Left Outlet Celebrates Violent BLM Activists' Release From Prison

Far-Left publication Unicorn Riot, celebrated the realese of a violent Black Lives Matter prison stint after spending nearly ten years in prison after pleading guilty to using explosive materials to commit arson in 2014.

The outlet painted BLM activist Eric King as a “political prisoner” despite throwing two Molotov cocktails into Congressman Emanuel Cleaver's (D-MO) office in 2014 as part of the BLM "hands up, don't shoot" riots in Ferguson, Missouri.

Unicorn Riot posted photos of King leaving prison with his wife and child, wearing a "protect trans kids" shirt with a knife in the center.

“I got to walk out of prison wearing clothes that represent who I am, and so that felt really great," King said.

Far-left violent extremists have been celebrating the release of violent Kansas City BLM activist & anarchist Eric G. King from federal prison. In 2016, King pleaded guilty to smashing up and throwing molotov cocktails into the office belonging to black Missouri congressman… pic.twitter.com/dkWgQPt85h — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 15, 2023

The outlet fawned over how King spent his nine-plus years in prison, saying he taught “yoga, practicing mindfulness, writing poems and letters, doing legal work for himself and others, going to the chapel, and taking classes.”

The far-Left writers also claimed he was repeatedly attacked and threatened by “white supremacists” and correctional officers because of his outspoken antifascist and anarchist political beliefs.

His wife gave him a “Free Palestine” shirt printed in rainbow-colored font with a beaded bracelet resembling the Palestinian flag, and a baseball hat inscribed with “No War But Class War.”

King raised $21,000 through GoFundMe, despite him violating the company's terms of service which states that campaigns are not allowed to raise money for violent criminals or suspects.

Before his arrest, King posted several social media posts that called for violence against law enforcement.

“These cops aren’t going to kill themselves, get to the streets." one post read, while another said: “I want to leave KC better than I found or an ashes.”

A press statement from the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Missouri, King threw a hammer through a window of the building where Cleaver’s office was. He then lit the Molotov cocktails, and threw them at the building. The first one bounced off the wall, while the second went through the window.



