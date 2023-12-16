Toxicology Report on Matthew Perry Has Been Released
Tipsheet

Could This Comment From KJP Land Biden In More Legal Trouble?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 16, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre could be in hot water after revealing that President Joe Biden knew his son, Hunter Biden, would skip his deposition earlier this week. 

According to constitutional law scholar Jonathan Turley, Jean-Pierre made a “breathtaking mistake” by telling reporters that Biden “was certainly familiar with what his son was going to say.”

While responding to reporters on Hunter Biden’s impromptu press conference following his move of skipping out on a subpoena issued by the House Committee on Oversight, Jean-Pierre suggested the President was aware of his son’s defiant action. 

In an op-ed, Turley argued that Jean-Pierre’s statement “suggests that the president spoke with his son before his act of contempt and discussed his statement.” He pointed out that this could add another potential charge of obstruction, bribery, conspiracy, and abuse of power for the President. 

More from Turley’s op-ed

In addition, President Biden has enlisted White House staff to actively push challenged accounts of his conduct and attack the House Republicans’ investigative process. Such acts could legally bootstrap prior misconduct into his presidency under abuse-of-power allegations. If this latest allegation is true, the President was speaking with his son about committing a potentially criminal act of contempt. Hunter was refusing to give testimony focused not on his own role but on his father’s potential role in the alleged influence peddling. The House can pursue evidence on that conversation and how the President may have supported his son’s effort.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy pressed Jean-Pierre on whether Biden knew that his son would defy the congressional subpoena. She responded, “I don’t have anything else to add. The President was familiar with what Hunter was going to say today &, you know, look, he’s proud of his son…how he’s rebuilding his life back. He’s going to focus on…the American people. Hunter…is a private citizen…I’m just not going to get into private conversations.” 


