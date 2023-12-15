Hunter Biden Concerned That He Will Have to Flee the Country If Trump Wins In 2024

According to a new report, Hunter Biden worries he will have to flee the United States if former President Trump takes back the White House in 2024.

As President Joe Biden's son faces ongoing criminal investigations from Republicans and the reality that he will spend almost 20 years in prison if convicted of three felony and six misdemeanor charges, Hunter Biden is stirring up a plan B.

Advertisement

"Hunter Biden knows he is in the political crosshairs. In recent conversations with family friends, he has worried that he might have to flee the country if Trump were to be elected president again, according to two people who have spoken to him," Politico reporter Jonathan Lemire wrote.

Biden's son repeatedly told close friends that he fears he will face intense scrutiny during his father's 2024 re-election campaign, claiming that Republicans are "trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle — and so, therefore, destroying a presidency in that way."

Trump had previously taken shots at the president's shady son, saying that he should be given "a death sentence" for his crimes, which were paying his taxes late two years in a row, buying a gun when he was using drugs, and then lying about it.

Hunter Biden made headlines this week after defiantly skipping out on his deposition and instead held a press conference where he criticized the GOP for launching an investigation against him.

"For six years, I have been a target of the unrelenting Trump attack team. 'Where's Hunter?' Well, here's my answer. I am here," he said, adding, "My father was not financially involved in my business,"— despite evidence proving otherwise.

Last week, reporters asked Biden why he lied about interacting with "so many" of his son and brother's foreign business associates. However, he denied that such interactions had happened.

"I'm not going to comment. I did not, and it's just a bunch of lies," Biden said. "They're lies. I did not. They're lies."

However, one of Hunter Biden's former business associates told Fox News Digital that the president's claim was "complete malarkey" and that there is "plenty of evidence" to refute his denial.