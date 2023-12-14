KJP Refuses to Deny Biden Lied About Hunter's Shady Business Ties

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to deny that President Joe Biden has ties to his son, Hunter Biden's shady business dealings.

On Thursday, when asked about Biden lying about his connections to his son's foreign business ventures, Jean-Pierre did not deny that Biden had lied, despite him repeatedly saying he has never interacted with Hunter Biden's business associates.

However, she did say that Republican lawmakers were wasting their time on an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Breitbart News details the interaction as follows:

Jean-Pierre said Thursday there was "zero evidence" that the president had done anything wrong, even though evidence has emerged that Hunter Biden traded on access to his father to make money from foreign business and that some of the money benefited the Biden family. (Hunter Biden is facing federal tax charges relating to the income he earned in that manner.) She was then asked if there was an "easy way to counter" the Republican claims that President Biden "interacted with [Hunter Biden's] associates and has been lying about it since." Jean-Pierre said, "the president is not lying about anything as it relates to what House Republicans are trying to do." She did not deny, however, that he had lied about his knowledge about his son's business interests or his documented meetings with, and telephone conversations with, his son's foreign business associates. Jean-Pierre alleged that Republicans are playing politics while refusing to fund the government or deal with pressing national issues.

Instead of addressing the matter head-on, Jean-Pierre turned the issue around on Republicans, claiming they have not done anything to help Democrats address problems at the border and a potential government shutdown next year.

Last week, reporters asked Biden why he lied about interacting with "so many" of his son and brother's foreign business associates. However, he denied that such interactions had happened.

"I'm not going to comment. I did not, and it's just a bunch of lies," Biden said. "They're lies. I did not. They're lies."

One of Hunter Biden's former business associates told Fox News Digital that the president's claim was "complete malarkey" and that there is "plenty of evidence" to refute his denial.