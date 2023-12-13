Reporter Explains Hunter Biden’s Strategy To Hold Presser On Senate Side

After refusing to sit for a deposition before Congress and claiming his father, President Joe Biden, was never "financially involved" in his business dealings, a reporter points out the "smart" strategy Hunter Biden used during his press conference.

On Wednesday, Fox News' Bill Hemmer explained why the defiant son stood on the Senate side of the Capitol during his presser where he claimed Republicans have tried to "dehumanize" and "belittle" him.

Initially, it was believed that Hunter Biden and his attorney would stand on the House side of the Capitol. However, at the last moment, they switched to the Senate side.

Fox News' senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram and Hemmer discuss the reason as follows:

"Why does that happen? You might have heard a question at the very end of that James Comer press conference where somebody said, 'Will you ask the sergeant-at-arms to enforce the subpoena against Hunter Biden?' Well, there is a little less weight behind that if you don't have an impeachment inquiry, but more significantly, right now, Hunter Biden is out of compliance with that subpoena for a closed-door deposition. And if he showed up on the House side of Capitol Hill and had that press conference, he might be in a little more House or legal jeopardy there. But by doing this on the Senate side and saying, 'I'm on Capitol Hill' and kind of thumbing your nose at House investigators and being somewhere where the House Sergeant-at-Arms does not have authority that was some pretty good stage craft by Abbe Lowell to do it on Capitol Hill but not do this on the House side of Capitol Hill and inoculate his client from that subpoena by doing this on the Senate side of the Capitol–- By doing this on the Senate side this helped them and the House had no authority on the Senate side." 'To nerds like us who follow this and you know the ins and outs of how everything works, and you are right, that was smart of Abbe Lowell to do that particular staging, wow,' Hemmer said.

Despite the evidence, Hunter Biden told reporters that his father was not involved in his shady overseas business dealings, which include deals from Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings and his Chinese investments and others in the United States.

In other words, Hunter Biden went from saying his father never discussed business with him to saying the president wasn't financially involved at all.