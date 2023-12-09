Wisconsin Democrat Vetoes Bill That Would Protect Children From Leftist Transgender Agenda

Wisconsin minors will continue to have access to life-alternating sex-change surgeries after Democrat Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisc.) refused to sign a bill protecting their innocence.

This week, Evers vetoed a bill that would have barred healthcare providers in the state from administering puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or performing sex-mutilating surgeries on minors who think they are transgender.

"This was obviously a bill that was begging for a veto … (and) messing with people's lives," Evers claimed.

In a statement, Evers accused Republicans of spewing "false, hateful, and discriminatory anti-LGBTQ policies in rhetoric in our state."

The Democrat alluded to the idea that health care providers should be able to perform sex-change procedures on children "without the unnecessary political interference on politicians."

"I am vetoing this bill in its entirety because I object to restricting physicians from providing evidence-based and medically appropriate care to their patients, restricting parents from making decisions with physicians to ensure their kids receive the healthcare they need, and preventing patients from receiving that basic, lifesaving care," he continued.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said that Republicans in the state Senate — who hold a two-thirds majority in the chamber — would be willing to override a veto if Assembly Republicans could do so. He expressed no concern regarding enacting rejected legislation into law even if Assembly Republicans could only override a veto using procedural maneuvers.

In an interview, Evers said he was confident the veto would survive, saying the bill shows an election's "real high" stakes due to "gerrymandered political maps that give Republicans an outsized advantage in the Legislature."

According to a report, since 2021, at least 22 states have passed laws banning sex change hormones and procedures for minors.

As Republicans fight to protect innocent children from being brainwashed and mutilated by extreme Leftists, several Democrat states have made it their job to become "sanctuary states" for transgender youths seeking sex change hormones and procedures.