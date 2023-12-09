Hunter Biden Plays the Victim... Again

Ah, here we go again. Hunter Biden is playing the victim again following nine new indictments being charged against him for failing to pay taxes. I

The disgraced son of President Joe Biden painted himself as a victim, claiming "motherf—ers," or his critics, are trying to "kill him" in order to destroy his father's chances at a re-election victory.

During a podcast episode of Moby Pod, Hunter Biden claimed Republicans are purposely targeting him to inflict their own pain on his father.

"They are trying to, in their most illegitimate ... but rational way, they're trying to destroy a presidency," he said.

Hunter Biden insisted that he's going to "survive" the public campaign against him, using his drug and sex addiction— not his countless illegal activity— as an excuse for why he is under investigation.

"I'm gonna survive it clean and sober, is because I am not gonna let these motherf------, OK, use me as just another example of why people in recovery are never gonna be OK, never to be trusted, they're all degenerates — I'm just not gonna let that happen," the president's son continued.

He used Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ.) as examples, claiming they had been bullied in the past, and that's why they were attacking him. Hunter Biden said the two Republicans are "suffering" and in "anguish," causing them to vilify him.

"These people are just sad, very, very sick people that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives that they have decided they're going to turn into an evil that they decided they're going to inflict on the rest of the world," he added.

You didn't think the interview could end without former President Trump being blamed and castrated for something?

Hunter Biden argued that the "underlying sickness" the U.S. is facing is all at the hands of Trump. He claimed the 45th president "gave voice" to angry, violent people.

The corrupt son is facing an upheaval of legal woes. In addition to facing new tax charges, he was indicted in September on federal charges of possessing a gun while using narcotics.

In June, he pleaded guilty to charges related to his shady business and tax dealings. However, his sweetheart plea deal fell through. Abbe Lowell, Biden's lawyer, blamed "politics" on the reason the deal fell through.