The Liz Magill Presidency at UPenn Is Over
Something Is Absent From UPenn President's Disastrous 'Kill All the Jews' Explainer Video
John Fetterman Just Angered Liberals Again
Why the Discovery of Hamas' Leader's Credit Card Is a Little Infuriating
GOP Senator Calls for Investigation Into Chinese 'Sewage Garlic'
NYC Trying to Register Illegal Immigrants to Vote, Republican Rep Says
Will Joe Biden Pardon His Corrupt Son In Light Of New Charges?
Americans Would Lose More 2A Rights Under Newly Proposed Democrat-Backed Bill
Biden Promises to Spend 'Billion 300 Million Trillion 300 Million Dollars' On Infrastructu...
Wisconsin Democrat Vetoes Bill That Would Protect Children From Leftist Transgender Agenda
Hunter Biden Plays the Victim... Again
Are the White House Interns Running the Show Here?
Iran's Sinister Web of Influence in the West
Liberal Parenting Contributes to Mental Illness in Kids
Tipsheet

Biden WH Refuses to Take Responsibility for Inflation, Says Companies Need to Lower Their Prices

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 09, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

Since President Joe Biden has taken office, Americans are struggling to pay bills and live paycheck to paycheck as prices for daily essentials continue to rise. 

Advertisement

However, according to the White House, it is not Biden's fault for a failing economy, but rather companies for pricing their goods too high. 

On Friday, White House National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard blamed Americans' current financial struggle on companies raising their prices, claiming they are confident with their wages. 

NPR Co-host Ari Shapiro pointed out that Americans are unhappy with Biden's economy, saying inflation keeps worsening. 

"That has been the case for almost every month of Biden's time in office. How do you account for this disconnect?" Shapiro noted. 

"Well, while the jobs picture is very bright, we know that many Americans are worried that some things are not affordable. And that's why the president is focused on fighting to bring down costs for hard-working Americans. For instance, the president believes it just isn't right that prescription drugs are practically unaffordable for many Americans, and that's why he's fighting to lower healthcare costs. He got great legislation to cap insulin costs for seniors at $35 a month. That's down from $400 for many. You know, we also are capping out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors at $2,000 per year. And Medicare has the authority now to negotiate prices, starting with ten drugs next year," Brainard said. 

However, Shapiro argued that using insulin as an example does not take into account the majority of Americans. 

Recommended

The Liz Magill Presidency at UPenn Is Over Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"We saw a really big jump up in consumer sentiment in the Michigan survey. And I think consumers are very focused on the costs that matter most to them. Health care is a huge affordability issue for so many Americans. But consumers are also tired of being hit by hidden fees. That's why we're cracking down on junk fees in everything from airline ticketing to credit cards to overdraft fees. And it's also really important, now that we have fixed supply chains and input costs are coming down, corporations need to be passing those savings on to consumers. And we think that will go a long way to continuing that increase in consumer sentiment that we saw today," Brainard continued. 

According to a recent CNN poll, 4 in 10 Americans say the economy or the cost of living is the country's most important issue. The poll also noted that even fewer Americans agree with the Democratic Party than with the GOP on how to handle the economy, crime, and the country's role in immigration.

 Seventy-one percent of Americans rate economic conditions in the country as poor, with 38 percent calling them very poor.

Tags: ECONOMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liz Magill Presidency at UPenn Is Over Matt Vespa
Something Is Absent From UPenn President's Disastrous 'Kill All the Jews' Explainer Video Matt Vespa
Biden Caught In Another Lie Sarah Arnold
Why the Discovery of Hamas' Leader's Credit Card Is a Little Infuriating Matt Vespa
John Fetterman Just Angered Liberals Again Matt Vespa
How Were the Universities Lost? Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liz Magill Presidency at UPenn Is Over Matt Vespa
Advertisement