Tipsheet

Americans Would Lose More 2A Rights Under Newly Proposed Democrat-Backed Bill

Sarah Arnold
December 09, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Democrat’s amped-up efforts to restrict American’s Second Amendment rights are in full swing. 

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) introduced legislation that calls for the regulation of firearms by outlawing weapons with a magazine capacity greater than ten rounds, among other measures aimed at increasing gun control.

The Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion (GOSAFE) Act would ban mechanisms, notably semi-automatic firearms, the “gas operation” cornerstone. It would also ban modifications, including the use of bump stocks and the manufacture of so-called “ghost gun kits.”

Critics of the bill say it would ban the exact firearms law-abiding citizens use to defend themselves and their families.

“Even if they were to pass the law, it’ll never pass constitutional muster, and it will be struck down,” Director of Federal Affairs for Gun Owners of America, Aidan Johnston, told the Daily Caller. “These senators just need to leave our rights alone and let Americans defend themselves with modern self-defense technologies.”

In a press conference, Heinrich explained that he focused on the mechanics of a firearm rather than on cosmetic features that individuals or manufacturers can quickly modify.— further depriving Americans of their 2A rights. 

“This bill unjustly and improperly places the full burden of the law on law-abiding residents while doing nothing to take guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals,” Executive Director of the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, Randy Kozuch, said.

SECOND AMENDMENT

