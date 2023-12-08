Biden's Border Crisis Is Encouraging Record Crime from Illegal Aliens, Mexican Drug Cartels

President Joe Biden's open border has continuously worsened, with no end in sight. The only thing that will save this country and protect Americans again is to elect a Republican in office who will come in and shut down the border on day one.

So, let's look at the havoc Biden's open border policies have caused for the United States.

During a House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology hearing this week, a Long Island, New York official sounded the alarm on how illegal migrants are having to commit crimes to pay back dangerous Mexican drug cartels.

Republican Bruce Blakeman said that law enforcement is facing the heavy impacts of illegal immigration and that they can't keep up with the massive amount of crime migrants are committing daily.

The New York official suggested the reason illegal aliens are committing crimes at such a fierce rate is so that they can pay back Mexican drug cartels that helped smuggle them into the U.S. to begin with.

Blakeman details more below:

We have seen an increase in crime, basically because you have these organized gangs that are part of the drug cartels from Mexico and other countries who have come to the metropolitan area. They're residing primarily in New York City, and they do cross-border crime … I think common sense people realize that the problem is that we don't know who's coming in. We can't control the numbers, and they are committing crimes. They are also creating burdens on our young people that are devastating. In the United States, over 65,000 young people have overdosed on fentanyl. Where is it coming from? It's coming from south of the border, and many of it is coming from Chinese nationals. I read today that there were 24,000 Chinese nationals that were detained at the border. Those are the ones that were detained. How many got through? We need to secure our borders to make sure that we know who is in this country … this is taking away resources that we desperately need to take care of our own citizens.

Blakeman explained how illegal migrants come to the U.S. owing cartels a large sum of money after being transported over the border by them. He said that if they don't pay back their debt, the migrant's "families would be seriously harmed if not killed in their native country."

As a result, illegal migrants engage in crimes such as burglary and shoplifting, burdening the local police departments.

According to data, cartels have made a record amount of money over the last two years. In 2021, deadly cartels raked in an estimated $13 billion just from human trafficking and smuggling alone.

Biden's Leftist policies have encouraged tens of millions of illegal aliens to travel across the southern border, offering a lucrative business venture for cartels who make thousands of dollars on every person they smuggle into the U.S.