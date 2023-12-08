Do the Democrats Have a Death Wish?
Cori Bush Has Had Enough of This Word Being Used Against Progressives
The Bubbling Cesspool of Feces That Is the Ivy Leagues
Radical Islamic Terrorists Have Found Allies...in the Buffalo Bills?
Arizona's Dem Governor Begs Biden for Border Help As Her State Is Overrun
There Was a Big Problem With CNN's Announcement of a Debate at Saint...
'I'm Sorry': Harvard President Issues Apology Amid Outrage Over Congressional Testimony
So This Is What Chris Christie Told Megyn Kelly After She Humiliated Him...
Community Notes Has Now Gotten Involved as Republicans Fight Over NDAA Compromises
Texas AG Will Sue Doctor Who Performs Second-Trimester Abortion
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan Subpoenas DHS Secretary Mayorkas After 'Woefully Inade...
11-Year-Old Girl Assigned to Sleep With 'Trans' Student on School Trip, Parents Say
Residents in These Republican-Led States Have More Money for Christmas Shopping Despite Bi...
Mattel Made a Big Mistake When Rolling Out Its New Cherokee Barbie
Tipsheet

FBI Under Fire for Targeting 'Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 08, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The FBI is in hot water after the release of a memo that found the agency’s investigation into traditional Catholics may be broader than officials initially led on. 

Advertisement

This week, during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO.) questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray after the FBI struggled to define its “Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology” and “the far-right white nationalist movement.” 

Earlier this year, the agency’s Richmond office issued a memo warning about the rising domestic threat posed by “radical” Catholics, claiming it “certainly presents new mitigation opportunities.” The memo suggested “trip wire or source development” within parishes that offer the Traditional Latin Mass and within online communities.

The hearing followed a months-long investigation that led House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH.) to reveal that multiple agents were involved in the memo. 

“Good heavens, director, this is one of the most outrageous targetings — you have mobilized your division, the most powerful law enforcement division in the world, against traditionalist Catholics … and you just told us you have not fired a single person,” Hawley said during the exchange. 

Wray argued that the memo was only related to the Richmond office. However, the report found that “the FBI had plans for an external, FBI-wide product based on the Richmond memorandum.”  A House Select Subcommittee report found that the memo would infiltrate several field offices nationwide, including in Los Angeles, Milwaukee, and Portland.

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Had a Very Simple, Yet Important, Question for FBI Director Christopher Wray Townhall Video
Advertisement

In addition, employees who were involved in the memo have been reprimanded, and their salaries may have been slashed. 

“We do not and will not conduct investigations based on anybody’s exercise of their constitutionally protected religious [expression],” Wray claimed.

“You have done so, and your memo explicitly asks for it,” Hawley fired back. 

Ashley McGuire, a senior fellow with the Catholic Association and popular radio broadcaster, expressed disappointment in the FBI, telling the National Review that the “agency, designed to protect Americans and their rights, was spying on Catholics everywhere from their choir lofts to their rectories.”

Tags: FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Had a Very Simple, Yet Important, Question for FBI Director Christopher Wray Townhall Video
There's Been an Attack at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Katie Pavlich
Cori Bush Has Had Enough of This Word Being Used Against Progressives Matt Vespa
Radical Islamic Terrorists Have Found Allies...in the Buffalo Bills? Matt Vespa
How Were the Universities Lost? Victor Davis Hanson
Community Notes Has Now Gotten Involved as Republicans Fight Over NDAA Compromises Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. John Kennedy Had a Very Simple, Yet Important, Question for FBI Director Christopher Wray Townhall Video
Advertisement