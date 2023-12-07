Massive Arizona Surge Results In Thousands of Illegally Migrants Storming the U.S.

The Arizona-Mexico border is facing a massive surge in illegal migrants that is pouring into the United States thanks to President Joe Biden's continued refusal to secure the border.

Advertisement

This week, multiple outlets reported a steady flow of busloads full of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents from a processing facility to the Casa Alitas Migrant Welcome Center in Tucson.

Taxis and travel vans were also spotted dropping illegal aliens off at numerous other destinations, such as the Tucson International Airport, where they are free to go to any other city in the country.

According to Breitbart News, the current migrant surge has resulted in 70 percent of all illegal aliens being taken into Border Patrol custody, followed by their release to pursue asylum claims in the United States. Once released from federal custody, the border crossers can travel anywhere.

A source told Fox News that the hundreds of single military-age men camped out against the border wall in Lukeville, Arizona, are waiting to be processed into the U.S. It is worth noting that there was not a single woman or child among them.

The Tucson Sector saw 3,000 encounters daily, with 17,500 encounters weekly— the highest weekly total ever recorded.

This week, 10,400 migrants were arrested by the Border Patrol along the southwest border, with the total number of illegal aliens detained dropping to a little more than 8,000. This number brings the two-day total to 19,000 migrant arrests nationwide.

Illegal migrants reportedly capitalized on gaps in the border wall, sneaking into the U.S. before it could be fixed.

"Tucson Sector is leading in encounters, and our agents and officers are overrun and undermanned," Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ.) said in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. "The situation is far past a breaking point, and those on the frontlines of this crisis are in need of immediate support."

The Tucson Border Patrol sector has received more than $7 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Shelter and Services program this year to shelter illegal migrants who have been released into the country.

In addition, one man told the outlet that he gave $10,000 to a smuggler to travel from Mauritania via Colombia and said he was planning to go to New York City once he made it into the U.S.

About 4,000 illegal migrants arrived in New York City last week. The city has estimated the cost to care for the more than 100,000 migrants that arrived in 2022 to be more than $12 billion through 2025.