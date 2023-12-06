Megyn Kelly Reminds Chris Christie How Much Voters Hate Him During Fourth Debate

During the fourth and final GOP debate, the final four top candidates retook the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, stage for a fiery event.

On Wednesday evening, debate moderator and conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly backed former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) into a corner regarding his drowning poll numbers.

Kelly pointed to criticism of Christie’s campaign, which suggests he is only in the race to attack former President Trump continually. She did not hold anything back when noting that most voters do not like the former governor, adding that Americans would be “angry and disappointed” if he won the GOP nominee.

She compared Trump’s high approval rating, in which he currently sits at 81 percent, to Christie’s mere 25 percent approval rating.

“Respectfully, governor, you have not stopped Mr. Trump, and voters may wonder how you could possibly become the nominee of a party that does not appear to like you very much,” Kelly said.

Christie fired off into a familiar rant about how Trump is not “fit” to serve in office.

“You want to know why those poll numbers are where they are? Because folks like these three guys on the stage make it seem like his conduct is acceptable,” Christie said. “Let me make it clear: his conduct is unacceptable, he’s unfit, and be careful of what you’re going to get. If you ever got another Donald Trump term, he’s letting you know I am your retribution.”

Again, Trump decided to skip the debate, proving his absence did not affect his polling numbers.

In less than six weeks, voting is set to start in the 2024 Republican primary. The only two leading contenders close enough to challenge Trump are Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL.) and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

DeSantis focused on his conservative track record and the victories he succeeded while governor of Florida. At the same time, Haley used the opportunity to argue for assertive foreign policy, more significant immigration restrictions, and reduced regulations to spur home building.