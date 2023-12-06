The Border Crisis Just Broke Another Insane Record
Las Vegas Police: UNLV Campus Shooter Is Dead
Venezuela Is Going to Annex Guyana
Time Mag Turns Swifty With Person of the Year
Haley Vows War With Iran, China, Russia and TikTok
There's Just One Problem With That $7.5 Billion Congress Spent for EV Chargers
AOC's Bizarre Comments Regarding Trans Athletes Confirms the Democratic Party Is As Dumb...
Major Liberal City Faces Worst Year Ever of Overdose Deaths
Why Are Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris So Happy?
Juveniles in One State Are Increasingly Committing 'Severe and Brazen' Crimes
Two Men Competed in a Women's Cycling Race. Here's What Happened Next.
'It's Time': Chip Roy, Mike Rogers, and Mike Lee Introduce Bill to Defund...
Hunter Biden Refuses to Appear for Deposition. Comer and Jordan Aren't Having It.
The Weather, the Environment, and the War Against Hamas
Tipsheet

Crybaby Eric Swalwell Claims 'Nobody' Has Been A 'Bigger Victim' Than Him

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 06, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Chinese spy-loving Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA.) is back to play the poor-me game. 

On Wednesday, during a House Judiciary markup session, Swalwell claimed that no one on the committee "has been a bigger victim of the weaponization of the intelligence community than me."

Advertisement

His rant is as follows: 

I want to speak though to a larger concern that I have with the bill, and I first want to speak personally because there's nobody on this committee who has been a bigger victim of the weaponization of the intelligence community than me. I have had my cell phone data subpoenaed and procured by the Trump administration. In 2012, in a district with 40 percent Asian Americans, an Asian volunteer helped my campaign. I was later asked by the FBI to help the FBI understand who this person was. I did, [I] cooperated. They took care of a threat I was not aware of. And then years later, under the Trump administration, an IC official leaked my cooperation, reverted it, suggested wrongdoing, Fox News ran with it, a member of this committee filed an ethics report against me, [noting he had received] thousands of death threats. I was removed from the intelligence committee by Speaker McCarthy to only learn a few months ago at the Ethics Committee took years for that complaint to find that what was alleged was not substantiated, and the complaint was closed and no wrongdoing was found. So, I know what it's like when an administration misuses the intelligence community to go after an enemy. I know it, I felt it, and I paid the price for it.

Recommended

Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Social media users had a field day, calling Swalwell out for putting the U.S. at a national security risk due to his affair with a Chinese spy. 


Tags: ERIC SWALWELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Are We Shocked a Dem Rep Said This About Florida and Texas? Matt Vespa
AOC's Bizarre Comments Regarding Trans Athletes Confirms the Democratic Party Is As Dumb As They Look Sarah Arnold
Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word Spencer Brown
Why Is Everyone Acting Shocked by This Moment From Fox News' Trump Town Hall? Townhall Video
This Person Wants to Know What They Have to ‘F***ing Do' to Not Be Misgendered Anymore Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Advertisement