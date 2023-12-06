Crybaby Eric Swalwell Claims 'Nobody' Has Been A 'Bigger Victim' Than Him

Chinese spy-loving Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA.) is back to play the poor-me game.

On Wednesday, during a House Judiciary markup session, Swalwell claimed that no one on the committee "has been a bigger victim of the weaponization of the intelligence community than me."

Eric Swalwell: “There’s nobody on this committee who has been a bigger victim of the weaponization of the intelligence community than me” pic.twitter.com/NVCnyGDtyq — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 6, 2023

His rant is as follows:

I want to speak though to a larger concern that I have with the bill, and I first want to speak personally because there's nobody on this committee who has been a bigger victim of the weaponization of the intelligence community than me. I have had my cell phone data subpoenaed and procured by the Trump administration. In 2012, in a district with 40 percent Asian Americans, an Asian volunteer helped my campaign. I was later asked by the FBI to help the FBI understand who this person was. I did, [I] cooperated. They took care of a threat I was not aware of. And then years later, under the Trump administration, an IC official leaked my cooperation, reverted it, suggested wrongdoing, Fox News ran with it, a member of this committee filed an ethics report against me, [noting he had received] thousands of death threats. I was removed from the intelligence committee by Speaker McCarthy to only learn a few months ago at the Ethics Committee took years for that complaint to find that what was alleged was not substantiated, and the complaint was closed and no wrongdoing was found. So, I know what it's like when an administration misuses the intelligence community to go after an enemy. I know it, I felt it, and I paid the price for it.

Social media users had a field day, calling Swalwell out for putting the U.S. at a national security risk due to his affair with a Chinese spy.

He must be talking about the Chinese intelligence community. — Paine/Mizrey '24 (@TheMule1961) December 6, 2023

Oh really? The dude who literally put our national security at risk because he was sleeping with a Chinese spy pic.twitter.com/1S53upbLc3 — Rebeca Rodriguez (@rebequeen) December 6, 2023

The American people, who was sold off to the CCP, are his victims — Cassie Nguyen (@azn_chic) December 6, 2023

he slept with a chinese spy and "he's" the victim? — Carry (@boatgirl3) December 6, 2023

Nobody this dishonest should be allowed in the US Congress! — LeRouge (@LeRougeSamurai1) December 6, 2023

Is being insufferable and playing the victim card constantly a prerequisite to being a democrat? — TrueGrit82 (@TrueGrit_82) December 6, 2023



