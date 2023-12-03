The Man Who Carried Out a Terror Attack in Paris Last Night Was...
Lindsey Graham Paints Grim Picture of What the World Will Look Like Under Another Biden Presidency

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 03, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

America is unrecognizable under President Joe Biden. 

The U.S. has seen record-high border crossings, inflation, and crime that the nation has never endured under another administration. 

The country has never been weaker or poorer at home and abroad than it is under Biden’s term. 

As one of the most Leftist administrations in U.S. history, the thought of the country surviving another four years under such a progressive Democratic leadership sounds nearly impossible. 

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is sounding the alarm that if Biden secures the 2024 election, the country as we once knew it will be gone forever. 

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Graham warned, "We won’t recognize America, and the world will be truly on fire” if Biden serves a second term. 

As a longtime 45 supporter, Graham told anchor Dana Bash that the only person who can fix America is former President Trump, who comes in and unravels the Biden Administration’s far-Left policies. 

“I think continuing the Biden presidency would be a disaster for peace and prosperity at home and abroad. Our border is broken,” Graham said. “The only person really going to fix a broken border is Donald Trump. When he was president, none of this stuff was going on in Ukraine. You know, Hamas and all of these other terrorist groups were afraid of Trump.”

Dana asked the senator about Republican former Congress Liz Cheney’s hate and disdain toward Trump, in which she claimed a second presidency from him means the U.S. episode be “sleepwalking into a dictatorship.” 

“I think Liz’s hatred of Trump is real. I understand why people don’t like what he does and say at times. Still, in terms of actions and results, he was a far better president than Biden, and if we have four more years of this, Liz Cheney, then we won’t recognize America, and the world will be truly on fire,” Graham continued. 

With less than a year until the presidential election, Biden’s re-election campaign has taken a nosedive. Polls show that fewer Americans are hopping on his train this coming year. 

According to a Gallup poll, Biden’s approval rating remains at 37 percent, tying his personal low, with disapproval at 59 percent. 

Reuters found that nearly 60 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s job in office, with only five percent of Republicans and 18 percent of Democrats approving. 


