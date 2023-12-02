Swanky Beaches of Malibu Bombarded With Illegal Migrants

A boatful of illegal migrants ambushed swanky California beaches, where the average home sells for $3.4 million after a panga boat arrived carrying drugs and sex traffickers.

This week, the U.S. Coast Guard received a call about a 25-foot-long vessel, which is often used by human and drug smugglers, being found off the coast of Malibu.

Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection launched an investigation into the possibility that dozens of illegal migrants have been dropped off in the vicinity of actress Barbara Streisand's $100 million compound as well as other high-profile stars homes who support illegal migration.

In 2019, Streisand criticized former President Trump's efforts to build a border wall that would have worked to prevent illegal migrants from storming Hollywood elitist's multi-million dollar properties.

"Trump only cares about this 'wall' to build a monument to himself. Just like the bankrupt 'Trump' buildings, the nation cannot afford to pay for his ego – – not financially, not morally,' she wrote on social media.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shared security camera footage of the landing.

EXCLUSIVE: Video from a contact in Malibu shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach near his home this week. Incredibly rare to see this so far north, as Malibu is 100+ miles away from the border. Unclear if anyone caught, awaiting a CBP response. pic.twitter.com/n9tIIAaHSh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 1, 2023

Local LA media reported a sunken panga boat was found in the same area Wednesday and that federal authorities are investigating.https://t.co/nK7GbdeXLh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 1, 2023

Melugin pointed out that seeing migrants land that far north - the U.S.-Mexico border is 100 miles to the south - is extremely rare.

Since taking office, President Joe Biden, the number of illegal aliens crossing into the U.S. has skyrocketed. Last year, 2.8 million were stopped or turned away at the southern border— the highest number since at least 1980.

Customs Border and Protection's total encounters in September were 269,735, including 218,763 Border Patrol arrests at illegal crossing points and another 50,972 expulsions at ports of entry.

The record monthly number brought the total number of migrant encounters for the 2023 fiscal year to 2.48 million, up from 2.38 million in 2022— the highest of any year on record.

