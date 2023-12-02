A Major Question About Hamas' October 7 Attack Has Been Answered
Tipsheet

Muslim Americans Have a Message for Biden: 'No Ceasefire In Gaza, No Votes'

Sarah Arnold
December 02, 2023
AP Photo/Armin Durgut

Muslim Americans are revolting against President Joe Biden, causing a shakeup for his already-failing re-election campaign. 

Muslims in several key swing states are launching an #AbandonBiden campaign over his backing of Israel during the war in Gaza.

This weekend, Muslim leaders from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania are scheduled to meet in Dearborn, Michigan, to protest against the president through their anti-Biden campaign. 

This will hurt Biden's re-election chances in most of the 2024 swing states he won in 2020 because those groups are heavily Democratic.

"This #AbandonBiden 2024 conference is set against the backdrop of the upcoming 2024 presidential election and the decision to withdraw support for President Biden due to his unwillingness to call for a ceasefire and protect innocents in Palestine and Israel," the anti-Biden group said in a statement.

The pro-Muslim campaign promises to work together to guarantee Biden's loss in the upcoming presidential election. 

Organizer Jaylani Hussein of Minneapolis said that Muslim leaders acknowledge their action of not supporting Biden could result in former President Trump securing the election. However, he told Axios that he believes it will give them a chance to "recalibrate, and the Democrats will have to consider whether they want our votes or not."

Progressive "Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI.) has repeatedly criticized Biden, saying that his approach to the ongoing war has "opened my eyes," in which she falsely blamed Israel for bombing a Gaza hospital.

The outlet detailed how Muslims boycott of Biden could hurt him significantly at the ballot box: 

An Axios review of 2020 results in these crucial states shows that if even a sliver of the Arab American and Muslim American vote were to stay home or defect to Republicans, Biden could be in a deep hole. In Michigan, for example, Biden won in 2020 by 154,000 votes. Census estimates put the state's Arab American population around at least 278,00o. Biden won Arizona by 10,500 votes. The Arab American population in the Grand Canyon State is estimated to be 60,000. Biden took Georgia by 11,800 votes. The Arab American population there is at least 57,000. The Arab American Institute estimates from its own polling that about 59% of Arab American voters supported Biden in 2020, but says its polling indicates that percentage has dropped dramatically in recent weeks.

