Fox News Host Stuns Audience After Calling Out Network's Decision to Fire Tucker Carlson

In a stunning jab to Fox News, host Greg Gutfeld called out the network for firing Tucker Carlson.

Gutfeld compared the ongoing advertiser boycott of Elon Musk's X to Fox News' decision to fire Carlson, arguing that both icons pose too many challenges to elitists.

The host said that Musk telling off "cowardly advertisers" who cave to pressure from the radical Left and abandoning X is "how it's done." After showing the clip of Musk saying "G. F. Y." about top brands' decision to stop advertising on his platform, Gutfeld praised Musk while throwing a jab at his own network's decision to get rid of Carlson.

"The fact is, Musk may be the last man standing between real freedom of speech and the suffocating block of this censorship industrial complex, which is made up of government, media, and tech forces," Gutfeld said. "He realizes that advertisers have no spine and can be easily cowed by special interest groups in cahoots with political allies."

Gutfeld then threw Fox News under the bus, "If you don't believe me, I've got two words for you: Tucker Carlson."

His comments were shocking as Fox News reportedly banned its employees from mentioning Carlson's name on-air.

