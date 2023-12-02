Entire Ohio Republican Party Endorses Trump

As we inch closer to the 2024 election, long-time supporters and even never-Trumpers are coming out of the woodwork to back former President Trump in his bid for the White House.

This week, Ohio’s entire Republican Party endorsed Trump for re-election, marking it the first state Republican Party to voice its support for the 45th president this election year.

“President Trump has proven time and again that despite the unhinged and relentless attacks from the radical left, he will never give up on fighting for Ohio’s workers, business, and families,” Ohio Republican Party Chair Alex M. Triantafilou said in a press release. “His unapologetic leadership and commitment to putting America First is exactly what we need to reverse course from the failed policies of Joe Biden and Sherrod Brown.”

According to polls, 2024 is looking more and more like a rematch of 2020 between President Joe Biden and Trump.

Though a small one, Trump has a +1.7 lead over Biden— who, according to reports, has problems with his re-election campaign.

It is worth noting that the Buckeye state glossed over endorsing Ohio native and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who is also seeking the GOP nomination.

“While we appreciate all of the Republican candidates who are passionately making their case to the American people, it is clear that President Trump is the right choice at this moment,” Triantafilou continued.

According to a Morning Consult poll, Trump has taken the crown against his GOP rivals, having a 50-point lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL.), trailing second in line at 14 percent.

The same poll found that Trump garnered 64 percent support from Republican primary voters, former Ambassador Nikki Haley with 10 percent, Ramaswamy with 6 percent, and former Governor Chris Christie with just 3 percent.

At the same time, a FiveThirtyEight poll also found that Trump is leading by a wide margin, polling at an average of 60 percent, followed by DeSantis at 12.6 percent, Haley at 9.5 percent and Ramaswamy at 5.1 percent.