Liberal Magazine Promotes Satanic 'Ritual Abortion' Provided by The Satanic Temple

Cosmopolitan magazine published one of the most horrifying, evil things I have seen as part of the Leftist movement to push abortion on society.

This week, Cosmo printed an article praising satanic abortion rituals that writes favorably about The Satanic Temple (TST) and their New Mexico abortion clinic named after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's mother.

An ABC affiliate in South Carolina refers to the clinic as "a telehealth abortion clinic that mocks a Catholic judge who serves on the U.S. Supreme Court."

According to the magazine, the Satanic Temple views abortion as a "religious ritual—one they argue deserves legal protection even in restrictive states." It also claims that "a uterus is a private property that comes with a set of ownership rights that do not extend to an uninvited fetus."

Cosmopolitan describes the "satanic ritual" guided by upside-down crosses as follows:

First, you find a quiet space. Bring a mirror if you can. Just before taking the medication, gaze at your reflection and focus on your personhood. Home in on your intent, your responsibility to you. Take a few deep, relaxing breaths. When you're ready, read the following tenet aloud: One's body is inviolable, subject to one's own will alone. Take the medication and immediately afterward recite; beliefs should conform to one's best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one's beliefs. Later, once your body expels the aborted tissue, return to your reflection. Focus again on your personhood and your power in making this decision. Complete the ritual by reciting a personal affirmation: By my body, my blood; by my will, it is done.

The Satanic Temple believes that life does not begin at conception, stating that an "abortion ban is inspired by a religious dogma that asserts that life begins at conception, which contravenes TST's belief that non-viable fetal tissue is part of the pregnant person and is free to be voluntarily removed."

The magazine notes how the "ritual" aims to make women feel "empowered" when killing their unborn baby— something a decent human being should feel immediate sorrow and remorse for.

The Daily Signal notes how the liberal magazine invokes that abortion is "your responsibility to you" and that "responsibility" is a good thing unless it is in regards to caring for an innocent, unborn life.



