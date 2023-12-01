Florida Democrats Cancel Primary Election, Automatically Handing Biden the State's Votes

Florida Democrats have decided they just don’t need to hold a presidential primary this year, automatically awarding President Joe Biden the state’s 250 delegates.

Thursday marked the deadline for Florida Democrats and Republicans to submit their lists of approved candidates for their receptive primaries. According to Politico, Biden was the only name on the list for his party despite other candidates running against him.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN.) took to social media to express his fury with the Democratic Party, vowing to challenge “this absolute nonsense.”

“What happened in Florida yesterday is a tragedy and a travesty. The Florida Democratic Party – just a handful of people – decided to disenfranchise millions of Democratic voters in Florida by saying, ‘We’re not gonna have a presidential primary,’” Phillips said in a video. “I’m running for president; there are others running for President as Democrats, and this is the kind of stuff that happens in Tehran, not in Tallahassee. We’ve got to do something about this.”

In other words, the Left is determined not to let the 4.4 million Florida Democrats have a say in the party’s 2024 nominee.

Phillips called his party’s actions a “blatant act of electoral corruption,” demanding Biden to “condemn and immediately address” it.

The Democratic Party is acting as if no one is challenging Biden regardless if he will most likely be the party’s nominee. Despite Phillips only polling at 3.5 percent, with Marianne Williamson at nine percent in national polls, Democrats are still expected to uphold the country’s election integrity process.

“You have to jump through a lot of hoops to get on the ballot in states across the country, but Florida takes the cake: they won’t even let you try!” Williamson wrote, arguing the secretary of state is allowing the party to “DECIDE who it wants to be on the ballot.”

Williamson called it absurd at the “unconstitutional display” of how an “authoritarian state works.”

“People are told they can vote but are informed by someone else who their options will be,” she continued.

