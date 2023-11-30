No 'Plan B' for Democratic Party If Joe Biden Sinks the Election

It's just about now the Democratic Party is regretting using President Joe Biden as their puppet as multiple news outlets report that the Left has no "plan B" ready if he does not run for re-election "for any reason."

Advertisement

As concerns grow over his age and poll numbers are low, Democrats are hitting the panic button as Biden's campaign turns out to be a blunder, and more voters are dissatisfied with the president.

Left-leaning outlets like Reuters noted that the Democratic Party has nowhere to turn if the 81-year-old president drops out of the election.

"Reuters spoke to multiple current and former officials who, while making clear they want Biden to succeed, acknowledge the party could face upheaval should the oldest president in U.S. history encounter a health issue or step aside for other reasons during the White House contest," the outlet stated.

It is worth noting that the outlet notes that the party may choose another candidate to replace Biden but acknowledges that the nominee may not have the same chances of beating former President Trump.

At the same time, The New York Times has listed potential reasons why Democrats would face several challenges if Biden were to drop out of the election.

To appear on each state's primary ballot, candidates must submit paperwork along with, in many cases, a hefty filing fee and hundreds or even thousands of voter signatures.

So even if a candidate entered the race tomorrow, they would be unable to get on the ballot in the first two primaries and probably in a lot of others. It would be a tall order, for instance, to secure 26,000 signatures in California by its Dec. 15 deadline.

The deadlines for those submissions have already passed in South Carolina and Nevada, the first two states on the Democratic calendar; in New Hampshire, which is holding an unsanctioned primary in January; and in Alabama and Arkansas.

Democrat strategist Tim Hogan said, "Logistically, it's impossible," and "Politically, it's a suicide mission."

A recent Stack Data Strategy poll found that Trump would easily beat "possible replacements" for Biden, such as Vice President Kamala Harris or Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

"There is no Plan B. If he were … suddenly not to run, everyone you know would run. The VP scares no one," an anonymous senior Democrat told Reuters.

His comments come as polls show Harris having a mere 39 percent approval rating— one point lower than Biden's historic record-low rating of 40 percent. Earlier this month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that the president's approval rating now sits at 39 percent— the lowest since April.