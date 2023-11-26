Trump Receives Huge Welcome at the SC Clemson Game: 'Take Back America'

Former President Trump received a warm welcome from fans in South Carolina when he attended the South Carolina-Clemson college football game.

On Saturday, Trump was greeted by a massive crowd of MAGA supporters who cheered him on as he walked into the Williams-Brice Stadium.

"U-S-A" chants could be heard throughout the stadium while he waved to the crowd from his seat.

"We want Trump! We want Trump!" could also be heard from the audience.

Hero’s welcome for President Trump at the Palmetto Bowl.



South Carolina is Trump Country. pic.twitter.com/7GtQWYJYPc — James Blair (@JamesBlairGOP) November 26, 2023

Supporters of the 45th president waved signs as his black SUV drove by. Some of the signs included sayings like "Tigers for Trump," "Gamecocks for Trump," "Trump 2024: Take Back America," and "Trump is a Gamecocks fan."

His appearance comes after he secured 30 South Carolina endorsements, resulting in him securing a 30-point lead in the state's polls.

🚨 President Trump announces 30 more South Carolina endorsements in advance of tonight’s visit to the Palmetto Bowl.



🔥 More endorsements than any other candidate and a 30 point lead in the SC polls. #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/8MddtQdmkS — James Blair (@JamesBlairGOP) November 25, 2023

A fan said he supports Trump because of his strong faith in God, adding that "He sees people as people they are. He doesn't see you as a Latino or Black or white. He sees you as an American."

"Today, President Donald J. Trump expanded his South Carolina leadership team to over 80 current and former Republican officials endorsing his campaign, including some who previously supported Senator Tim Scott," a Trump campaign statement read. "President Trump has the most endorsements of any candidate running for president, including South Carolina legislators, than all opposing candidates combined."

The endorsements include State Reps. Bruce Bannister, Jeff Johnson, Weston Newton, Brandon Cox, Mark Smith, and State Senator Ronnie Cromer.

According to a recent Winthrop poll, 52 percent of South Carolina voters support Trump's candidacy, while the state's former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) only secured 17 percent support.