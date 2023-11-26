Over 20 Millions Immigrants Are Set to Vote In 2024

Since the 2020 election, several lawmakers have sounded the alarm that migrants may be voting in U.S. elections illegally.

The worries are again ramping up as the 2024 presidential election nears the corner.

According to an analysis from a Left-wing American Immigration Council, more than 23 million immigrants are set to vote in the upcoming election, revealing the electoral power of the United State's annual importation of more than a million immigrants has given to naturalized citizens.

"As more immigrants naturalize and become eligible to vote, they continue to gain political power," the analysis states. "The number of immigrant voters is only projected to rise in the next decade, and in some states, foreign-born voters are already capable of deciding elections."

More from Breitbart News on the data:

The analysis indicates that foreign-born eligible voters will again account for about 1-in-10 of all eligible voters in 2024 — likely an unprecedented level of foreign-born eligible voters in the American electorate, giving enormous voting power to those who were not born in the U.S. The share of the American electorate that is foreign-born is immensely significant because presidential elections, particularly in the nation's swing states, are decided often by small margins. The 2020 presidential election, for instance, was decided by just seven million votes. In Nevada, President Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump by only about 33,500 votes, as well as 10,400 votes in Arizona, nearly 11,800 votes in Georgia, about 81,600 votes in Pennsylvania, 154,000 votes in Michigan, and a little more than 20,600 votes in Wisconsin. Foreign-born voters are overwhelmingly more likely to support Democrat presidential candidates over Republican candidates. Though the data was tracked in the 2016 election, pollsters refused to track the data in the 2020 election. In 2016, though, failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won foreign-born voters by 64 percent compared to Trump's 31 percent, CNN exit polls showed. Meanwhile, Trump won native-born American voters by 49 percent compared to Clinton's 45 percent. Put another way, if the 2016 election were up to foreign-born voters, Clinton would have beaten Trump in a historic landslide.

The analysis comes at a time when President Joe Biden faces immense pressure to boost voter turnout ahead of the election.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) warned that Biden wants to turn illegal migrants into Democrat voters— hence the reason the administration is looking the other way at one of the worst border crises of U.S. history.

"The Biden administration has done this intentionally. [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas has done this intentionally. For what reason? Everybody asks me all the time. I think that ultimately they hope to turn all these illegals into voters for their side," Johnson said. "It sounds sinister, but there's no other explanation for what's happening down there. It's an absolute humanitarian and now national security crisis — catastrophe really — and they could reverse it overnight if they wanted to, but they don't."

Earlier this year, California considered a measure allowing non-citizens to vote in municipal elections.

While Democrats advocate for more illegal aliens to be let into the country, Republicans argue such a measure would dilute the value of being an American citizen.

New York City also considered a similar measure. However, the state Supreme Court struck it down.

Meanwhile, some states, including Ohio, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, and North Dakota, have banned noncitizen voting outright.