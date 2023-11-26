As Hamas Plays Games With American Lives, Biden Goes Shopping
Wait, The FBI Had 40 Confidential Informants Tracking the Biden Family's Shady Deeds?
Ireland's Taoiseach Had an Interesting Word to Describe One of Hamas' Hostages
Why Hamas Terrorists Are Delaying the Release of New Hostages
The American Dream Isn’t Dead, But Democrats Are Trying To Kill It
Trump 'The Nominee' Before March 2024
The Descent into Barbarism—Why?
Chauvin Reportedly Stabbed in Prison
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 193: Common Phrases Rooted in the Bible -...
Trump Receives Huge Welcome at the SC Clemson Game: 'Take Back America'
Trump or DeSantis: This Republican Explains His 2024 Endorsement
You Won't Believe How Much the Northern Border Saw In Illegal Crossings
Newsom Suggests Inflation Is a Conservative Lie
Biden Hit With Criticism for Failing to Stand Up to Iran to Get...
Tipsheet

Business Insider Criticized for Trying to Normalize the Death of Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 26, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

Business Insider is facing heat after running a piece trying to normalize the potential death of former President Trump. 

On Saturday, the liberal magazine published an article titled, "Here's what happens if Donald Trump dies while running in the 2024 presidential election," detailing scenarios of what could happen if he were to expire during his term. 

Advertisement

The article went through several hypothetical plots that could occur depending on whether Trump's death occurred before the primary, during the primary, or between the primary and the general election. 

More from Business Insider: 

If Trump died during primary season — which ends in mid-June — some states may postpone their scheduled primaries. There's some precedent for this; at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a dozen states postponed their primaries or expanded vote-by-mail options. If Trump died after the last primary contest, but before the Republican National Convention, the other GOP presidential candidates would have to make a case to every state delegation at the convention for why they should be the party's nominee. And if Trump secured the GOP nomination but died between the convention and Election Day 2024, the RNC would convene to select another presidential candidate. 

Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec responded to the article, pointing out that mainstream media has already begun normalizing Trump's death. 

"I think it's pretty clear what message they're sending when they speculate about the death of a candidate they claim is 'worse than Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, etc. combined,'" director of Big Data Poll Richard Baris said. "The last time they did this, a lefty nutcase decided it was heroic to shoot Steve Scalise and four others."

Recommended

Wait, The FBI Had 40 Confidential Informants Tracking the Biden Family's Shady Deeds? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump, 77, is four years behind President Joe Biden's 81-year-old age. 

What is the difference between the two? Trump is far more mentally and physically fit than Biden has been in the past three years. 

Americans, including Democrats, have expressed concern for Biden's declining cognitive health. 

Earlier this year, I reported that 38 lawmakers called on Biden to take a cognitive test, highlighting symptoms associated with Alzheimer's that the president portrays. 

"The Alzheimer's Association lists "changes in mood and personality," including being more "easily upset" as one of ten signs of mental decline. You displayed this type of mood change during a cabinet meeting on January 24, 2022, when you apparently did not know your microphone was on after finishing your opening remarks. You called a White House reporter a "stupid son of a b****" in response to a question asked on inflation," the lawmakers wrote in a letter. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump is still as sharp as a tack. 

Last week, the 45th president posted a letter from his doctor, declaring that his "overall health is excellent" and his "cognitive exams were exceptional." The letter says Trump has lost weight due to "an improved diet and continued daily physical activity." 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, The FBI Had 40 Confidential Informants Tracking the Biden Family's Shady Deeds? Matt Vespa
Ireland's Taoiseach Had an Interesting Word to Describe One of Hamas' Hostages Matt Vespa
The American Dream Isn’t Dead, But Democrats Are Trying To Kill It Derek Hunter
The Descent into Barbarism—Why? Mark Lewis
As Hamas Plays Games With American Lives, Biden Goes Shopping Katie Pavlich
You Won't Believe How Much the Northern Border Saw In Illegal Crossings Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, The FBI Had 40 Confidential Informants Tracking the Biden Family's Shady Deeds? Matt Vespa
Advertisement