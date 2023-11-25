Townhall's Black Friday Blowout Sale
Biden's DHS Forces Border Agents to Use Preferred Pronouns For Illegal Aliens

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 25, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Democratic Party is the party of a radically dangerous agenda that cares more about not "misgendering" someone than putting Americans first. 

President Joe Biden's woke Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is forcing Border Patrol agents to use preferred pronouns of illegal migrants. 

According to a memo released this week, agents will be ordered to ask illegal aliens what pronouns they would like to be referred to and to also use gender-neutral language while on the job.

In a memo obtained by the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project, Border Patrol agents are prohibited from using the pronouns "he," "him," "she," and "her" when interacting with the public until they are certain the migrant goes by one of those pronouns. 

Titled "Guide to Facilitating Effective Communication with Individuals who Identify as LGBTQI+," it says that "Mr," "Mrs," "sir," or "ma'am" are also banned from being used. 

More from the memo:

This job aid provides guidance to all CBP employees who interact with the public … including individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming. This guidance should be used by all CBP employees who encounter members of the public. Keep in mind that gender identity (sense of self) and sexual orientation (attraction) are separate and distinct; hence, transgender people, for example, may identify as heterosexual, gay, lesbian, or bisexual. The terms and definitions in this job guide are not universal. Some LGBTQI+ individuals may define these terms differently.

In addition, the document also encourages Border agents to use "a universal greeting, such as "Good Morning" or "Good Evening" in the initial greeting. 

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, slammed the Biden Administration's ignorance of focusing on not "misgendering" someone while ignoring the millions crossing over the border and into the U.S. daily. 

"Border Patrol agents are crying out for tools and policies that will help them do their jobs but are being handed manuals on misgendering instead," Green told The Daily Wire. "This makes a mockery of those who are doing their best to keep our borders secure. I'm sure. However, Americans will be comforted to know that those agents are now being trained on which pronouns these bad actors prefer. 

Greene also criticized Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for implementing "a reckless open-borders agenda," using "taxpayer dollars to change our language in an effort to hide the consequences of those policies."

