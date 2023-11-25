BBC Bans Staff From Attending March Against Antisemitism: 'Too Controversial'

The BBC reportedly banned its staff members from attending a march that fights against antisemitism, saying it is too much of a "controversial" event.

This weekend, BBC employees were told they are not allowed to attend the upcoming London National Solidarity March, which is "set to be the largest demonstration in support of British Jews since the 1936 Battle of Cable Street."

"Racism is racism and something we should all abhor — but not when it comes to anti-Jewish racism, it seems," an anonymous employee told the Times of London. "If the BBC believes that racism is racism and not acceptable in any shape or form, then going on a rally against antisemitism shouldn't be an issue."

The decision to bar employees from attending the march stems from a company-wide rule regarding any "controversial march or demonstration."

However, several staffers deemed the rule a double standard, given that the company allows its employees to attend LGBTQ parades and events.

BBC Director General Tim Davie stated, "There is no issue for these staff attending community events that are clearly celebratory or commemorative and do not compromise perceptions of their impartiality."

A senior producer criticized the BBC's guidelines, saying that "Antisemitism is not the same as overtly political support for Palestinians. You can object to Israeli political positions and reactions, but fundamentally resurrecting antisemitic tropes and Jew-hatred is a completely different matter."

Many others accused the outlet of hypocrisy and fueling an underlying bias.

"Just when one thinks the BBC cannot find a new depth of incompetence to sink to in their reporting and handling of these tragic last six weeks, they seem to have decided to draw a clear distinction between antisemitism and every other 'ism' with this directive to their staff," filmmaker Leo Pearlman told the Times.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism lashed out against the BBC, calling on the outlet to take a side and stick to it, while others said that there is an "institutional bias at play."