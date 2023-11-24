Townhall's Black Friday Blowout Sale
Biden's 2024 Plan: Blame the Border Crisis On Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 24, 2023 4:00 PM
Under President Joe Biden's term, the United States has seen one of the worst border crises in American history as more than five million migrants crossed into the country illegally. 

However, according to the Biden Administration, the mass illegal migration issue would be worse if former President Trump gets elected. 

During Biden's Thanksgiving Day speech, the president gave Americans a sneak peek at their 2024 campaign: blaming Trump for the chaotic border crisis. 

"He's promising to make it worse: Rounding up Latinos into mass detention camps, ending birthright citizenship, and shooting people at will," a script from the Biden campaign read. 

In a social media thread, Biden's campaign pitched a "guide for responding to crazy MAGA nonsense this Thanksgiving." 

One of the prompts instructed family members to deny any failure at the border if someone at the dinner table began accusing Biden of the chaos. 

When family members say, "Trump secured our border!" The campaign said to reply by saying, "No, he didn't. All he did was separate families, put children in cages, and leave behind a broken immigration system for Joe Biden to clean up."

Yet, the post fails to mention that Biden is responsible for the nearly 10 million aliens who have crossed the U.S. border illegally, putting the lives of Americans at risk. 

Since 2021, the president has torn down the existing border wall, halted Trump-era policies that helped stem the flow of illegal migrants, and expedited reckless Leftist policies that have caused human trafficking to flourish and deadly drugs such as fentanyl to pour into the U.S. 

On the contrary, under the Trump Administration, the 45th president's border policies helped Americans secure better jobs at higher wages and buy new homes at lower costs.

He also reduced the flow of illegal aliens at the height of COVID-19 when he established Title 42— which kept millions of migrants out of the U.S. 

In addition, the Trump Administration installed more than 450 miles of physical barriers during Trump's time as president— which Biden demolished on day one of his term. 

A Border Patrol agent praised Trump's border policies, calling the "Remain in Mexico" policy "the most effective thing" in combatting the border situation. 

