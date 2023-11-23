Americans Aren't Thankful for Biden This Year

This Thanksgiving, Americans are gathering around their plates full of food that had to be financed thanks to Bidenflation and remember the days when a holiday dinner didn’t cost them an arm and a leg.

Overall, food prices are exceedingly higher than they were compared to past administrations. Poultry items, including turkey, are up nearly 30 percent compared to November 2020, as potato prices have spiked by more than 12 percent.

Dinner rolls are up 27 percent from three years ago, while butter has risen 25 percent.

Yet, President Joe Biden wants credit for “lower” Thanksgiving food and travel prices this year.

“This Thanksgiving, we have a lot to be thankful for. While inflation caused by the pandemic and Russia’s war continues to be a challenge, we have seen important progress,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed.

Even liberals aren’t buying the White House’s claims.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board savaged Biden’s message that Americans should be “grateful” for Bidenomics despite inflation still at an all-time high.

The article titled "President Biden’s Thanksgiving Dinner” said that the “latest White House lecture is that inflation has fallen from 9.1 percent in June 2022 to 3.2 percent last month.”

“But disinflation—inflation rising at a slower rate—isn’t the same as deflation, which is falling prices. Thanksgiving dinner prices are rising less fast than in the last two years, but they’re still rising,” it continued.

A University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey found that most Americans believe inflation will be higher in the long run due to the lasting effects of Biden’s policies.

Breitbart News highlighted that Americans' expectations for the economy, as promised by the Biden Administration, fell flat as inflation continues to rise.

Back in September, consumers were expecting inflation over the next year to come in at 3.2 percent, which was a decline from the 3.5 percent expected in August. This gave rise to the hope that expectations—which Fed officials are convinced play a crucial role in setting the actual inflation rate—would fall back toward the 2.3 percent to three percent range seen in the two years prior the the pandemic, a golden age of rapid growth and low inflation that the establishment media tries never to link to the policies of the man who was then President of the United States. In October, however, the year-ahead inflation expectations climbed back up to 3.8 percent, which was the highest since May of 2022. The preliminary mid-month reading for November should have set off alarm bells when it climbed to 4.4 percent. The final reading published on Wednesday has the year-ahead inflation reading at 4.5 percent, the highest since 2011.

The Republican National Committee pointed to AFBF data and found that this year’s turkey dinner was “the second-most expensive Thanksgiving in the survey’s 38-year history.”