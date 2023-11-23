Mossad Has Been Given Instructions to Hunt Down Hamas Leaders Living in Luxury
Air Force Warns Military Members to Stay Away From Pro-Trump Rally

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 23, 2023 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

A North Dakota airbase warned its service members not to attend a pro-Trump rally, cautioning that it could jeopardize their careers in the military.

This week, leadership at the Air Force base sent a text message to servicemen and women urging them to "exercise caution" near a conservative Turning Point Action event in the area. 

The military base referred to the host of the "Dakota Patriot Rally" as being involved in an "alt-right organization." 

The text message read: 

From the MDG chat last night: "Leaders, please exercise caution downtown this weekend. I've included a text from the 5SFS/CCF. Please pass along to your team and ask them to be careful and reach out for any concerns. We just got word of an event going at the fairgrounds downtown called the Dakota Patriot Rally. Its guest speaker is from an alt-right organization called Turning Point Action. Please advise your folks that if they are going to be downtown this weekend, it's good to be cautious, as the crowds this event may attract could be confrontational to military members. Additionally, please remind them that participation with groups such as Turning Point Action could jeopardize their continued service in the U.S. military. There was a shooting incident yesterday in Minot; unclear if it was related. 

According to the event website, the Dakota Patriot Rally speaker about whom the text warned was Turning Point Action Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer. 

In response, Republican Congressman Cory Mills (R-FL) called for an Armed Services Committee investigation. 

Turning Point Action said the text from military leaders was "absolutely appalling" and made it clear that attendees of the event are not "confrontational to military members" but are some of the "U.S. Military's most ardent supporters."

"How dare they dissuade servicemen and women from affiliating with conservative groups and leaders," the spokesperson told Fox News. "This should set off alarm bells throughout North Dakota and D.C., that something is terribly wrong at the Minot Air Force base. This also warrants an immediate congressional hearing and investigation, and whoever is responsible should be held accountable. It's exactly this type of poison that has caused the Air Force to miss its recruiting goal for the first time in decades."

