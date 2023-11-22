Tucker Carlson Offers Grim Warning for the U.S. In 2024

Tucker Carlson is issuing a grave warning for the United States in 2024 as the presidential election looms.

While speaking at the Risk On 360! Global Success Conference in Las Vegas, Carlson painted a grim picture of what the election year may bring as he revealed his concerns about the deepening division and paranoia among Americans.

The 2024 election will be "like nothing we've ever seen," Carlson said amid the promising look that former President Trump will be the GOP nominee— something the Democratic Party has fought long and hard to prevent.

Examining the current political and cultural landscape, the conservative commentator said that there is no positive outcome in the U.S. of the progressive Leftist policies that have brainwashed and plagued millions of Americans.

"There is no upside to the great trends of our age. There's no upside to pushing transgenderism on kids. Period. None. Not for the kid, not for the society at large, not for the parents who will never have grandchildren," Carlson said.

The ominous warning Carlson gave should send shivers down every American's spine. Alluding that the U.S. will push past its limits during the next election cycle, he urged people to stay strong and continue to speak the truth even when it is polarizing or difficult.

More from Carlson's speech:

If you're close to your dog, you know, the dog knows exactly what's going on ... they just watch, and they feel, and people are very much the same, and if something bad is about to happen, everybody gets jumpy, and everybody's really jumpy right now. Your gut is the one thing that doesn't lie to you. Your gut only has your interest in mind. It is not trying to sell you a product or convince you to vote for it. You've got two people people running for president — one of them is literally senile. Yet, he's standing for reelection at the age of 80. If you feel you're being lied to, you're 100% right. You are being lied to. And if you feel that something very intense and history-changing is about to happen, don't ignore it. They're not just lying; they hate the truth. They're offended by things purely because they are true, even when they don't possibly threaten anyone.

Carlson encouraged the audience to keep their eyes open and listen to the many ways the Biden Administration lies to the public and how they refuse to put America's best interest first. He encouraged them to get angry for being lied to and said that what is happening in the country cannot be explained through conventional political terms.



