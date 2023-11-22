3 of the People Biden Idolized During 'Transgender Day of Remembrance' Died Attacking Innocent People

President Joe Biden celebrated “Transgender Day of Remembrance” this week to grieve 26 transgender Americans who were killed in 2023— not people who fell victim to Leftist’s progressive policies that have allowed criminals to commit crimes against innocent people.

During a press conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “Year after Year, we see that these victims are disproportionately black, women, and women of color. No one should face violence or live in fear, or be discriminated against simply for being themselves.”

However, three of the 26 transgender “victims” that the Biden White House idolized died while attacking innocent bystanders.

According to the Federalist, the three transgender people were shot and killed while committing a crime or refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

Time after time, the Biden Administration has chosen to paint transgender people as victims despite the thousands of Americans, for example, who have died from fentanyl poisoning after being brought into the U.S. due to Biden's wide-open border.

The White House grieved over Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran’s death, who, according to the progressive activist organization, was an “Indigenous queer and nonbinary environmental activist” who was shot and killed by police officers.

However, what the Leftist organization failed to mention was that Teran was only shot by the police because he fired first during a “forest defenders” campout.

You can bet the Biden Administration also failed to mention that little detail.

Meanwhile, another “brave” transgender person who is being honored by the White House is Banko Brown, who was shot and killed by a security guard at a San Francisco Walgreens after shoplifting. The 24-year-old allegedly threatened to stab the security officer several times as he attempted to prevent Brown from leaving the store.

But according to the White House, these woke transgender people are the ones “under attack.”

Natasha Chart, a former Left-wing activist who quit after being bullied by male transgender activists, told Breitbart News that Democrats are pushing the “Transgender Day of Remembrance” idea because “it helps to create a new victim class that will stimulate sympathy from disconnected women who are seeking purpose and status.”

More from the outlet:

That desire makes them vulnerable to White House manipulation, she added. For example, the Democrats’ bizarre claim that men are women serve as a compliance and obedience test, and a really good one,’ she said. By publicly accepting the claim, the women — and some men — are making ‘a strong act of public submission’ to the party and its agenda on transgenderism, climate, and immigration, she said. That message is catnip for the Democrat’s corps of young women, said Chart. ‘They really want to feel like they’re fighting against injustice, historically grave injustice and deadly injustice. They’re trying to recapture the glory of past generations of freedom fighters.’ For many, she added, ‘The standard is, you have to be the most self-abnegating person possible.’

Nonetheless, the Biden Administration miraculously "forgot" to mention the six people, including children, who were shot and killed by a transgender gunman who opened fire at a Christian school in Nashville earlier this year.

