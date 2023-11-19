Trump Is Expected to Land This Major Endorsement

Former President Trump is primed to receive a significant endorsement from a key governor before the 2024 election.

Rumors have it that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX.) is set to endorse Trump for the Republican 2024 nomination when the two conservatives meet near the U.S.- Mexico border this weekend.

Trump is joining Abbott for the governor’s annual pre-Thanksgiving tradition of serving tamales to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the state’s National Guardsmen deployed along the southern border under Abbott’s Operation Lone Star program.

In 2021, Trump endorsed Abbott as the governor was gearing up to face re-election against several GOP rivals. In a landslide victory, Abbott remained in his seat after defeating Democratic challenger former Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

The former president is expected to tout his immigration plans that would once and for all secure the border and expel illegal aliens from the nation after Biden rolled out the red carpet for them.

During his Iowa rally on Saturday, Trump promised to terminate every open-border policy of the Biden Administration and begin the largest domestic deportation operation in U.S. history.

45's trip to the Lone Star state will reinforce the need for an administration to come in and clean up the mess President Joe Biden has created in just three short years. Since Biden entered office, more than five million illegal aliens have unlawfully crossed the border. Migrants have taken away jobs from the American people while operating sex and drug rings, bringing devastation to the U.S.-- all while Biden sits back and enjoys the show from a chair under a beach umbrella.

One of the first things Biden did when he entered office was dismantle Trump-era policies that kept encounters at the southern border at ease.

Earlier this year, I reported that several Border Patrol agents touted Trump-era policies.

One agent praised Trump's initiative, calling the “Remain in Mexico” policy “the most effective thing” in combatting the border situation.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) also praised the work done by the Trump administration as he criticized Biden’s lax border policies, saying that there have been “more illegal encounters under Biden than the previous two administrations combined.”

According to a Trafalgar Group for Convention of States Action poll, 91.4 percent of Republicans say the Biden Administration is at fault for the high surge of illegal migrants at the border. In comparison, 82.9 percent of Democrats and 84.5 percent of Independents agree that the government is responsible.

In addition, over half of the respondents— 53.4 percent— said they have little to no confidence the federal government is willing to or will be able to fix the ongoing issue at the border.